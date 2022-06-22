We tested more than a dozen blenders and only 3 of them are really worth the investment

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The right blender makes the process of blending, preparing, and cleaning more seamless, whether you're an occasional smoothie drinker or use your blender daily for everything from soups and purees to nut flours and butters.

Your main considerations with a blender are power, functions, and size. Most blenders can handle a basic smoothie well (and quickly) enough, but when it comes to pureeing, preparing ingredients for baking, or making something like nut butter, you'll need more power and speed.

During our tests, we made everything from kale smoothies to nut flour and butter, and also timed how long it took for each blender to grind up eight ounces of ice cubes into a uniform shave-ice-like consistency. We also consulted multiple experts about what makes a great blender. You can read more about our methodology below.

Here are the best blenders in 2022

Best blender overall

The Vitamix 5200 is an easy-to-use, easy-to-clean blender with the power and speed variation to handle any task.

Capacity: 64 ounces

64 ounces Wattage: 1,500

1,500 Warranty: 7 years, covering parts, labor, and shipping

7 years, covering parts, labor, and shipping Number of speeds: 10

10 Presets: None

None Pulse: No (but has high and variable speed settings)

Pros: Simple but sufficient controls, powerful, best pitcher

Cons: Tall, doesn't easily fit in or under many cabinets

The Vitamix 5200 is possibly Vitamix's most popular blender, and we think it's the best blender out there, period. It has the power to tackle any task within reason, it accelerates and decelerates as smoothly as a finely tuned sports car, and the design of the jar minimizes splatter.

Out of all of the blenders we tested, none performed so quickly or consistently. Through every test we ran, the 5200 came out shining, and it was the only blender to produce both almond flour and butter without any assistance (we didn't even need to use the included tamper). It also made a sorbet-like substance out of eight ounces of frozen strawberries in under five seconds with no tamping or shaking needed.

There are plenty of blenders with a dizzying list of presets, which can come in handy, but they're often finicky, and unnecessary. This one has none, and we found the simplistic design the easiest to operate.

Cleaning this blender is a breeze. There are no tough-to-reach grooves and the blade is simple enough to work around (though it's best to remove it for proper cleaning).

Now, there's no way of getting around that this blender costs half a grand, but it should last well over a decade. If spending this kind of money on a blender is out of the question, we have perfectly capable recommendations below for much less.

Best mid-priced blender

The Cleanblend 3HP Commercial Blender can handle most any task nearly as well as some blenders more than twice its price.

Capacity: 64 ounces

64 ounces Wattage: 1,800

1,800 Warranty: 5 years total coverage (manufacturing defects and shipping damage)

5 years total coverage (manufacturing defects and shipping damage) Number of speeds: 10

10 Presets: None

None Pulse: Yes

Pros: Powerful, user-friendly

Cons: Not terribly smooth, bottom doesn't unscrew for cleaning (voids warranty)

The Cleanblend 3HP Commercial Blender is a surprisingly powerful machine for its size and price. It can take on any basic task with absolute ease, and while making nut butter and almond flour is a bit of chore, it will get the job done.

We found that we needed more than the included tamping tool to scrape the butter-in-the-making off the sides multiple times before we got to the final product, and ended up having to turn the machine off and use a spatula to do so. (To be fair, that happened with pricier competitors, too.)

I've run this blender for two years, and while it doesn't operate as smoothly as some pricier options, it has no trouble reducing ice cubes to uniform shave ice in almost as little time as the Vitamix 5200, and I've easily made 100 smoothies and blended drinks without any issues.

Cleaning, as with the Vitamix 5200 , is about as easy as it gets for a blender. The shape of the jar and the positioning of the blades doesn't leave much in the way of hard-to-reach spaces, with the only downside being that you can't unscrew the bottom to give that region a thorough wash. Still, in two years of testing, we haven't noticed any alarming signs (such as mold) that would suggest anything is getting trapped in the bottom.

Best blender for smoothies

If all you're making is the odd smoothie, the Kitchenaid K150's timeless design will more than suffice.

Capacity: 48 ounces

48 ounces Wattage: 650

650 Warranty: 2 years, limited

2 years, limited Number of speeds: 3

3 Presets: None

None Pulse: Yes

Pros: Simple dial, compact, sufficient

Cons: Relatively low-powered

If you're the type of person who only makes smoothies or frozen cocktails from time to time, you don't need a state-of-the-art blender. But you still want something that will last.

When it came to making nut butters and flour, we were unable to produce either. But that's okay if you're not getting too ambitious. The three-speed Kitchenaid K150 has a no-fuss design with one control knob, plus a pulse setting for crushing ice.

One of the most telling tests of a blender is how quickly and evenly it reduces ice cubes into shaved ice. This one wasn't the fastest, but we still got the results we were looking for within about 10 seconds.

We followed with strawberry-banana and kale smoothies. Again, it wasn't the fastest, but within 30 seconds every time, we had perfectly thick smoothies without inconsistencies, chunks of fruit, stalks, or leaves. Frankly, we couldn't differentiate the smoothies that came from this blender from those that came from our top pick.

We also like that the K150 is extremely lightweight, easy to store, and doesn't take up much space. And, if you're after the classic Kitchenaid aesthetic but want a more robust blender, look at the larger K400 , which packs 1,200 watts, five dial settings, and four presets.

What else we recommend and why:

What else we tested

Beast Blender : You can think of this blender as a slightly souped-up Nutribullet Pro , and if you're in the market for a smaller option, this is a great, stylish choice for your kitchen. The thick plastic jars are much heavier duty than most, and the 1000-watt motor is just powerful enough to handle most tasks. What we don't really like is the shape of the jars, which like Nutribullet's, are great for smoothies, but not reducing solids. Still, if you want a basic, attractive blender for your counter, this is a solid choice (and the water infuser and bottle is a nice, if unrelated inclusion).

Breville Super Q : Despite being a large, heavy blender with lots of buttons, this is a truly powerful appliance that runs every bit as smoothly as our top pick, but it wasn't as convenient to clean or store (or move). If you want a food processor and blender in one, and especially if you have your eyes set on stainless steel appliances, this is a great choice.

Kitchenaid K400 : This model worked only marginally better than the K150, and while it holds its aesthetic, we think spending just a bit more to get the Cleanblend 3HP, our budget pick, is the wiser move. That said, if you like the looks of it (it's our favorite blender to look at) and only ever make smoothies or frozen drinks, it won't do you wrong.

Ninja Chef : This is Ninja's older model, which we like better than the Foodi. As far as electronics go, this one is highly intuitive, with a dial and recommended settings that light up. As was the problem with any of the more advanced blenders we tested, the recipe settings are calibrated to produce certain amounts, which may not fit your needs.

Vitamix A3500 : This model performed about as well as our favorite, the 5200 did, but it also offers five program settings for smoothies, soups, dips and spreads, and frozen desserts. Compatible with all smart Vitamix containers (as are all bases) this model detects the size of the container you're using and adjusts programming accordingly. This option is overkill for most blender implementations, but if you plan to rely on it for food processing, too, you'll have a very hard time doing any better. We especially like the interface, which is impressively capable while also maintaining simplicity and user-friendliness.

Vitamix 750 Professional Series : This is similar to the Vitamix 5200 in almost every way, except it's slightly more powerful (2.2 horsepower to the 5200's 2 horsepower), and the jar is shorter and wider. We found the jar shape of the 5200 to be the best, and highly recommend it over any other Vitamix, unless you are preparing for larger households or parties, or regularly making the same recipes and looking for something programmable.

What we don't recommend and why:

Cuisinart Hurricane Pro/CBT-2000 : Perfectly sufficient for making smoothies, the jar for this model was too wide for other applications, and we found bits of food tended to clump together around the edges and evade the blades.

Ninja Foodi : While this machine is affordable and offers an impressive interface, we found the basin of the jar too large for the blades, and we also found out the hard way that the blades are not affixed to the jar, so when you pour something out, the blade comes with it. We think that by and large, this needs to be addressed by the manufacturer. That aside, it obliterated ice with the best of the blenders we tested.

Vitamix A3300 : This is clearly a very powerful machine, but the electronics on it were puzzling, and while we're aware of the initial error in our ways when first loading it (not enough liquid), we received a series of error messages with no option to resolve, even after turning it on and off again. This is far too complex for most people who just want to turn a blender on and get on with their food or drink preparation.

Oster Versa : This is a heavy-duty piece of machinery, and it's priced competitively. We just found that it didn't blend particularly well due to the shape of the jar. If you have short storage space either in or under your cabinets, though, this one is much squatter than most other models.

Our blender testing methodology

We consulted Erika Wong, PureFish's in-house registered dietitian and nutritionist, who also worked as a counselor at Massachusetts General Hospital . Her biggest concerns when choosing a blender are power (her favorite blender carries 1,380 watts), speed (at least a handful of speed settings beyond "high" and "low"), and simplicity. Too many buttons or settings corresponding to specific foods can become confusing, especially when you vary ingredient amounts. "Simplicity is key, and the control panel needs to be easy to use."

With all of that in mind, here's how I evaluated each of the 12 blenders I tested:

Ice: The blenders we ended up recommending were all able to evenly reduce ice cubes into shaved ice in under 10 seconds. Along with the almond flour and almond butter tests (more on those below), the ice test really set the fast, powerful machines apart from their slower, slightly rougher competitors.

Frozen strawberries: We put six ounces of frozen strawberries in each blender and set them to high in order to see how fast they turned the fruit into mush. The more powerful blenders achieved the task within about 10 seconds. The weaker ones, as well as those with a wider jar design, struggled to finish the job, leaving stray larger pieces to the side or in many cases lacerating but not separating the frozen berries.

Strawberry-banana smoothies: We made strawberry-banana smoothies using frozen strawberries and fresh bananas because of the difference in texture (and also this particular flavor combo's popularity). Across the board, we ran into almost no issues with all of the blenders we tested. The only real difference was the time it took, which corresponded almost perfectly with increments of price. Still, it came down to about 10 to 15 seconds.



Kale smoothies: Because kale is relatively light and airy (we used curly kale), it did prove a little trickier for blenders that didn't make a narrow vortex like the Vitamix 5200 and the Cleanblend 3HP , and the blenders with wider pitchers almost invariably required the use of a tamper. This wasn't a big deal, but it might be a consideration for some.

Almond flour: While our budget and smoothie-only recommendations didn't quite manage an even flour (there were chunks of almond still left behind while the flour at the bottom was beginning to turn into butter), our top recommendation performed the task flawlessly.

Almond butter: Almond butter was by far the most demanding test of them all. While we're confident that with practice and more intimate acquaintance with each blender we could pull it off with any of them, it was a real chore with most, and several didn't make it past the flour stage on the way to almond butter. Again, the wider jars performed the most poorly, as did the lower-powered blenders. In every case save for the Vitamix 5200, we still had whole or nearly whole almonds lingering amongst the flour while at the bottom, the flour was turning to butter.

Settings: While we tried to work with presets on those machines that had them available, they're only useful if the set portions make sense for your needs — most of us don't really want to make 32 ounces of nut butter at once, for example.

Wattage: We found that at the lowest end of the blenders we tested, 600 watts was still plenty of power to achieve a uniform smoothie. Similarly, while our budget pick packs 1800 watts, our overall pick carries only 1,500 watts, but runs much more smoothly and processes much more quickly. Wattage doesn't always dictate how a blender will perform.

Cleanup: We stated this above as well, but again: Don't underestimate the value of an easy cleanup. Some blenders had a lot of hard-to-reach spots that even a dishwasher might not always effectively hit. Others were downright perilous to clean, and we have the scars to prove it. All of our recommendations above took these considerations into account.

What is the best blender on the market?

Blender FAQs

We find that Vitamix's blenders are the best around for power, durability, and versatility. You can do just about anything from blending to food processing with them, and the components are highly durable and scratch-proof.

Do I need a Vitamix?

Deciding whether to invest in a Vitamix can be tricky, but the short answer is absolutely not. If you aren't the type of person who's regularly using their blender for any and all possible tasks, there's no need to make such a steep investment.

But, if you use your blender daily, there are some important considerations to make. Blenders have their work cut out for them: they're built using tiny motors and we tend to demand a lot from them. Like humans, they burn out under too much demand. A powerful machine is a better choice where longevity is concerned, particularly with regular use.

What are the different types of blenders?

There are countertop blenders (which we recommend above), personal blenders (like the Nutribullet and Beast in our "what else we recommend" section), and immersion blenders, which operate like a wand in the container of your choice.

How do you care for a blender?

First and foremost, follow the directions from your blender's manufacturer.

The most important part of cleaning a blender is making sure to take everything apart, including the bottom and blades. Moisture has a habit of finding its way into any and all crevices, followed by bacteria and mold.

Depending on the materials of your blender, you may be able to wash its parts in the top rack of your dishwasher, but it's generally best to hand-wash them (especially if your blender isn't equipped to handle hot ingredients, as dishwashers could heat and melt certain parts).

What's the difference between blenders and food processors?

Blenders and food processors are similar in that they both puree and crush ice. Food processors, though, also slice, dice, chop, shred, grate, and often more depending on the model and the attachments available.

How do I choose the best blender type for me?

Decide how much you'll demand of your blender. If you want the occasional smoothie or frozen cocktail, a very simple option like the Kitchenaid K150 is all you need.

If you want to get a little more ambitious and make things like nut butter or flour, you'll probably want to invest in something more powerful, and designed with more detail, like a Vitamix 5200.

