CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — More than 20 years after the murder of a Cherry Hill man, his family waits for justice. There have been few leads in the killing of Robert Ucciferri, but investigators say they’re not giving up. Robert Ucciferri was one heck of a talented guy. “There wasn’t anything he wasn’t afraid to tackle,” Louis Ucciferri said. “We would go into an area and he did an addition over a garage, and we ended up doing over half the block. He could sell. He could build.” “Just some people are good at certain things,” Kristina Ucciferri said. “He was gifted,” Louis...

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO