ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Technique allows researchers to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields

By North Carolina State University
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers has demonstrated a technique that allows them to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields, while preserving the underlying optical properties of the gold nanorods. "Gold nanorods are of interest because they can absorb and scatter specific wavelengths of light, making them attractive for use...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Eureka! Scientists just linked two time crystals together for the first time

A team of researchers in Europe have successfully created a two-state system using time crystals. The correct response to reading that is: eureka! We would have also accepted “wow,” “OMG,” and “hooray,” given the potential implications of this incredible breakthrough. Up front: Time crystals...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Method for evaluating the performance of catalytic reactions using renewable-energy-derived materials

Hydrogen produced by electrolysis using electricity derived from renewable energy sources has a fluctuating supply. However, conventional catalyst evaluation methods cannot evaluate catalyst synthesis assuming a fluctuating feedstock. This paper investigates a simple screening method for catalysts that can be used for renewable energy by using a combination of three catalyst evaluation methods: Light-off Performance, equilibrium achievement degree, and maximum ammonia concentration. We examined the combination of evaluation methods and trends for each element, and finally concluded that a three-axis graph combining the three is the easiest graph to obtain the information necessary for catalyst screening intuitively rather than quantitatively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Functionalization of magnetic nanoparticles by creatine as a novel and efficient catalyst for the green synthesis of 2-amino-4H-chromene derivatives

By employing the naturally-originated molecule of creatine, Fe3O4@SiO2-creatine as an environmentally benign magnetic organometallic nanobiocatalyst was successfully prepared via a convenient and green route. Then to acquire an inclusive comprehension of different properties of the catalyst, it was studied by various characterization techniques such as FT"IR, FE-SEM, TEM, EDX, XRD, and VSM analyses. It was found that the size distribution of nanoparticles was an average diameter size of 70Â nm. To examine the catalytic activity, it was applied in sequential knoevenagel condensation-Michael addition room temperature reaction of dimedone, malononitrile, and different substituted aromatic aldehydes to produce a variety of 2-amino-tetrahydro-4H-chromene-3-carbonitrile derivatives in a single step. Among the multiple outstanding advantages that can be mentioned for this work, some of the most noticeable ones include: affording the products in short reaction times with high yields, operating the reaction at ambient conditions and ease of catalyst separation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NbN films on flexible and thickness controllable dielectric substrates

A simple method for preparing superconducting NbN thin films on flexible dielectric substrates with controllable thickness was developed. The structure and surface characteristics and superconducting properties of the flexible film were studied by X-ray diffraction (XRD), atomic force microscopy (AFM) and physical property measurement system (PPMS). We found that NbN films on the flexible substrate show certain preferred orientations through the self-buffering effect of the amorphous NbN layer. The zero resistance superconducting transition temperature (TC0) for 10Â nm thick NbN films is 8.3Â K, and the TC0 for 30Â nm thick NbN films in a magnetic field of 9Â T remains above 7Â K. This flexible film can be transferred to any substrate and adapted to different shape applications. It can also be further processed into single-layer or multilayer flexible superconducting devices.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Oxide#Magnetic Fields#Optical Properties#Materials Science
Digital Trends

Hubble Space Telescope finds destructive white dwarf ripping apart planetary pieces

When stars run out of fuel and come to the end of their lives, the biggest ones explode in huge supernovas. But smaller stars go through a different change in which they throw off portions of their mass, creating a planetary nebula around them and leaving a small, dense core called a white dwarf. Like the majority of stars, our sun will eventually become a white dwarf, glowing with residual heat but no longer producing energy through fusion.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Near-ideal electromechanical coupling in textured piezoelectric ceramics

Electromechanical coupling factor, k, of piezoelectric materials determines the conversion efficiency of mechanical to electrical energy or electrical to mechanical energy. Here, we provide an fundamentalÂ approach to design piezoelectric materials that provide near-ideal magnitude of k, via exploiting the electrocrystallineÂ anisotropy through fabrication of grain-oriented or textured ceramics. Coupled phase field simulation and experimental investigation on <001> textured Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3-Pb(Zr,Ti)O3 ceramics illustrate that k can reach same magnitude as that for a single crystal, far beyond the average value of traditional ceramics. To provide atomistic-scale understanding of our approach, we employ a theoretical model to determine the physical origin of k in perovskite ferroelectrics and find that strong covalent bonding between B-site cation and oxygen via d-p hybridization contributes most towards the magnitude of k. This demonstration of near-ideal k valueÂ in textured ceramics will have tremendous impact on design of ultra-wide bandwidth, high efficiency, high power density, and high stability piezoelectric devices.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Visualizing RNA polymers produced by hot wet-dry cycling

It is possible that the transition from abiotic systems to life relied on RNA polymers that served as ribozyme-like catalysts and for storing genetic information. The source of such polymers is uncertain, but previous investigations reported that wet"“dry cycles simulating prebiotic hot springs provide sufficient energy to drive condensation reactions of mononucleotides to form oligomers and polymers. The aim of the study reported here was to verify this claim and visualize the products prepared from solutions composed of single mononucleotides and 1:1 mixture of two mononucleotides. Therefore, we designed experiments that allowed comparisons of all such mixtures representing six combinations of the four mononucleotides of RNA. We observed irregular stringy patches and crystal strands when wet-dry cycling was performed at room temperature (20Â Â°C). However, when the same solutions were exposed to wet"“dry cycles at 80Â Â°C, we observed what appeared to be true polymers. Their thickness was consistent with RNA-like products composed of covalently bonded monomers, while irregular strings and crystal segments of mononucleotides dried or cycled at room temperature were consistent with structures assembled and stabilized by weak hydrogen bonds. In a few instances we observed rings with short polymer attachments. These observations are consistent with previous claims of polymerization during wet"“dry cycling. We conclude that RNA-like polymers and rings could have been synthesized non-enzymatically in freshwater hot springs on the prebiotic Earth with sizes sufficient to fold into ribozymes and genetic molecules required for life to begin.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Novel 3D-flower shaped KTaO perovskite for highly efficient photocatalytic and H generation ability

Treatment of industrial wastewater is one of the biggest challenges that mankind is facing today to prevent environmental pollution and its associated adverse effects on human health. Environmentalists across the world have given a clarion call for dye degradation, wastewater treatment and their effective management in our surrounding habitats. Despite significant progress in the development of new water treatment technologies, new materials haven't matured enough for large scale industrial applications. Hence, the development of new scalable and sustainable multifunctional materials having the potential to treat wastewater and generate energy is the need of the hour. In this direction, novel 3D-flower shaped KTaO3 (3D-F-KT) material has been synthesized using areca seed powder as a green fuel. This new material has been successfully applied for the treatment of industrial wastewater contaminated with Rose Bengal. The efficiency of the material was analysed using several parameters like catalytic loading, dye concentration, kinetic and scavenging experiments, photostability, effect of co-existing ions and recyclability. In addition, the material was subjected to optical studies and H2 generation, making it a highly versatile multifunctional material, exhibiting a degradation efficiency of 94.12% in a short span of 150Â min and a photocatalytic H2 generation efficiency of 374 ÂµmolÂ gâˆ’1 through water splitting. With an immense potential, KTaO3 presents itself as a multifunctional catalyst that can be scaled up for a variety of industrial applications ranging from wastewater treatment to energy generation and storage.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Controlling non-classical mechanical states in a phononic waveguide architecture

Most quantum computing technologies rely on the ability to produce, manipulate and detect non-classical states of light. Non-classical states are quantum states that cannot directly be produced using conventional sources of light, such as lamps and lasers, and can thus not be described by the theory of classical electromagnetism. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure, optical properties and antimicrobial activities of MgO"“BiCrO nanocomposites prepared via solvent-deficient method

MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposites for x"‰="‰0 and 0.07 were fabricated using the solvent-deficient route. X-ray diffraction method, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy dispersive X-ray analysis (EDXA) and UV"“Vis spectroscopy were employed to study the properties. The samples were also evaluated for the antibacterial activity. The x"‰="‰0 sample showed a dominant monoclinic crystalline structure of \(\alpha\text{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) phase. No peaks attributed to MgO were observed. Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) in which Bi was substituted showed that \({\text{the tetragonal BiCrO}}_{3}\) phase was also present in the \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) composite. The Scherrer formula was employed to determine the crystallite size of the samples. The Cr-doped sample showed a decrease in the crystallite size. The microstructures of the non-doped MgO"“Bi2O3 and MgO"“Bi1.93Cr0.07O3 composites consisted of micrometer sized grains and were uniformly distributed. Direct transition energy gap, \({E}_{\text{g}}\) decreased from 3.14 to 2.77Â eV with Cr-doping as determined from UV"“Vis spectroscopy. The Cr-doped \(\text{MgO}{-}{\text{Bi}}_{2}{\text{O}}_{3}\) nanocomposites exhibited two energy gaps at 2.36 and 2.76Â eV. The antibacterial activity was determined against gram-negative bacteria (Salmonella typhimurium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and gram-positive bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) by disc diffusion method. Cr-doping led to a decrease in inhibitory activity of MgO"“Bi2âˆ’xCrxO3 nanocomposite against the various types of bacteria.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Nonlinear control of switchable wavelength-selective absorption in a one-dimensional photonic crystal including ultrathin phase transition material-vanadium dioxide

Based on the transfer matrix theory, I realize a nearly perfect wavelength-selective absorption of near-IR waves in a one-dimensional defectiveÂ photonic crystal, \((AB)^ND(BA)^M\), containing a vanadium dioxide (VO\(_2\)) phase transition layer as a defect. Firstly, the effect of the period numbers, N and M, on the absorption spectrum is studied to achieve a perfect absorption peak. It is shown that optimal period numbers of the structure to maximize the absorption peak are NÂ =Â 7 and MÂ =Â 16. Our results also indicate that a narrow-band, almost perfect absorption is achieved due to the symmetry of the structure with respect to VO\(_2\). Also, the absorption amount of the considered structure is about 50 times larger than that of a free-standing VO\(_2\). Furthermore, the absorption peak value and resonant wavelength can be continuously tuned while VO\(_2\) transits from semiconductor to metal phase at 340Â K temperature. In addition, how different parameters such as the polarization and incident angle affect the absorption spectra is discussed. Finally, the nonlinear absorption spectra of the structure are graphically demonstrated beside the linear case. The current system can be applied in designing practical tunable optical devices such as IR sensors, limiters, and switches.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dynamical phase-field model of coupled electronic and structural processes

Many functional and quantum materials derive their functionality from the responses of both their electronic and lattice subsystems to thermal, electric, and mechanical stimuli or light. Here we propose a dynamical phase-field model for predicting and modeling the dynamics of simultaneous electronic and structural processes and the accompanying mesoscale pattern evolution under static or ultrafast external stimuli. As an illustrative example of application, we study the transient dynamic response of ferroelectric domain walls excited by an ultrafast above-bandgap light pulse. We discover a two-stage relaxational electronic carrier evolution and a structural evolution containing multiple oscillational and relaxational components across picosecond to nanosecond timescales. The phase-field model offers a general theoretical framework which can be applied to a wide range of functional and quantum materials with interactive electronic and lattice orders and phase transitions to understand, predict, and manipulate their ultrafast dynamics and rich mesoscale evolution dynamics of domains, domain walls, and charges.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dual nature of magnetic nanoparticle dispersions enables control over short-range attraction and long-range repulsion interactions

Competition between attractive and repulsive interactions drives the formation of complex phases in colloidal suspensions. A major experimental challenge lies in decoupling independent roles of attractive and repulsive forces in governing the equilibrium morphology and long-range spatial distribution of assemblies. Here, we uncover the 'dual nature' of magnetic nanoparticle dispersions, particulate and continuous, enabling control of the short-range attraction and long-range repulsion (SALR) between suspended microparticles. We show that non-magnetic microparticles suspended in an aqueous magnetic nanoparticle dispersion simultaneously experience a short-range depletion attraction due to theÂ particulate nature of the fluid in competition with an in situ tunable long-range magnetic dipolar repulsion attributed to the continuous nature of the fluid. The study presents an experimental platform for achieving in situ control over SALR between colloids leading to the formation of reconfigurable structures of unusual morphologies, which are not obtained using external fields or depletion interactions alone.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just developed a novel material to upgrade organic solar cell printing

We have just gotten closer to the commercialization of organic solar cells. A team of researchers directed by Hae Jung Son of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology's Advanced Photovoltaics Research Center has identified the factors causing performance decline in large-area organic solar cells, and developed a novel polymer additive material for the development of large-area, organic solar cell technology, according to a study published in Nano Energy.
CHEMISTRY
The Guardian

Scientists unveil bionic robo-fish to remove microplastics from seas

Scientists have designed a tiny robot-fish that is programmed to remove microplastics from seas and oceans by swimming around and adsorbing them on its soft, flexible, self-healing body. Microplastics are the billions of tiny plastic particles which fragment from the bigger plastic things used every day such as water bottles,...
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Scientists Discover 'Gigantic' Bacteria Visible Without Microscope

Bacteria are so small that we have to use a microscope in order to see them, but a newly discovered bacteria is so big it's visible to the naked eye. The new bacteria was discovered by marine biology professor Olivier Gros of Université des Antilles, while he was looking for sulfur-oxidizing symbionts in mangrove sediments in Guadeloupe in 2009, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted in a news release.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Composition and phase engineering of metal chalcogenides and phosphorous chalcogenides

Two-dimensional (2D) materials with multiphase, multielement crystals such as transition metal chalcogenides (TMCs) (based on V, Cr, Mn, Fe, Cd, Pt and Pd) and transition metal phosphorous chalcogenides (TMPCs) offer a unique platform to explore novel physical phenomena. However, the synthesis of a single-phase/single-composition crystal of these 2D materials via chemical vapour deposition is still challenging. Here we unravel a competitive-chemical-reaction-based growth mechanism to manipulate the nucleation and growth rate. Based on the growth mechanism, 67"‰types of TMCs and TMPCs with a defined phase, controllable structure and tunable component can be realized. The ferromagnetism and superconductivity in FeXy can be tuned by the y value, such as superconductivity observed in FeX and ferromagnetism in FeS2 monolayers, demonstrating the high quality of as-grown 2D materials. This work paves the way for the multidisciplinary exploration of 2D TMPCs and TMCs with unique properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tuning at the subnanometre scale

Supported subnanometre catalysts are atom efficient and possess unique properties, but their structure"“activity relations are not well understood. Now it is possible to reveal their structure sensitivity by combining multimodal experiments and computations. The team employed carbon nanodiamond - which features an sp2 hybridized surface and is sp3 hybridized...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy