Swimmer Injured in Shark Attack Near Monterey

A swimmer suffered "significant injuries" in a shark attack near Monterey Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim, identified only as a man, was attacked at about 10:35 a.m. off Lovers Point Beach, Pacific Grove...
SALINAS, Calif. — A Monterey man attacked by a shark while swimming off Pacific Grove Wednesday morning was bitten by a great white shark, according to investigators with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who took DNA samples from the swimmer's wetsuit. Watch the full interview with Dr....
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
A 62-year-old swimmer who was attacked by a shark in Monterey Bay earlier this week said he's lucky to be alive after being saved by good Samaritans, first responders and trauma surgeons. Steve Bruemmer, a Monterey resident and triathlete who has been swimming in the bay one to two times...
One day after a shark attack sent a swimmer to hospital and closed multiple beaches along the Monterey County coast, people returned to the sand -- but not the water. “For the next few days, we can't rent out kayaks or paddle boats, so we're sending people down to cannery row, but we're still renting out bikes,” said Claire Roggeman of Pacific Grove Adventures.
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
1 person dead, several others injured after a head-on collision in Aromas (Aromas, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed while several others received injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday in Aromas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 129 [...]
SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
AROMAS, Calif. — Two people were killed and more than a half-dozen people were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Aromas, the California Highway Patrol said. Two pickup trucks, including one towing a fifth-wheel toy-hauler, crashed head-on while driving on Highway 129 around 3:45 p.m. The highway...
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — First responders spend 8 days on the Scotts Valley High School campus but what is learned here can apply to any school site. “The collaboration is really going to allow us to be able to adapt and respond effectively to a situation that we hope never occurs," said Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah.
The San Jose Fire Department is sounding the alarm, worried about understaffing and its ability to adequately respond to wildland fires in this drought. The numerous calls coming in are taxing the shrinking number of men and women who fight them. “There’s a huge concern of burnout,” said Matt Tuttle,...
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8 has learned that the man who was attacked by a shark is still in the ICU as of Thursday morning. Video Player | Complete coverage of the shark attack in Pacific Grove. Steve Bruemmer was attacked by a shark while swimming near Lovers Point...
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two people disrupted a peaceful abortion rights rally in Santa Cruz Friday evening, police said. The individuals showed up and spray-painted graffiti on windows on the side of the building, according to police. That's when a scuffle broke out between one of the individuals and...
The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, as well as Central and Eastern portions of the Interior that began Friday night and extends until Monday at 2 p.m. Alaska abortion access unchanged, for now, after Roe...
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before
The post MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other
The post Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun appeared first on KION546.
(KRON) — A box containing cremated remains was recently found inside a bag at Partridge Avenue and Dunford Way in Sunnyvale, according to a tweet from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. “We know this is something very special to someone and are hoping to be able to reunited it to the family it belongs […]
A construction worker was struck and killed by a pipe at the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, which is now being investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Comments / 0