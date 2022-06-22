ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William calls out racism and says those caught up in Windrush Scandal were ‘profoundly wronged’

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PRINCE William has called out racism and said those caught up in the Windrush ­Scandal were “profoundly wronged”.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, acknowledged their treatment — which saw 83 people wrongly deported — in a speech as he unveiled a national memorial in honour of the Caribbean pioneers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j09K_0gIqeQhj00
Prince William says those caught up in Windrush Scandal were 'profoundly wronged' Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCVv0_0gIqeQhj00
William was joined by Kate as part of Windrush Day festivities Credit: PA

He said: “Members of the Windrush Generation were victims of racism when they arrived here, and discrimination remains an all too familiar experience for black men and women in Britain in 2022.

"Only a matter of years ago, tens of thousands of that Generation were profoundly wronged by the Windrush Scandal.

“That rightly reverberates throughout the Caribbean community here in the UK.”

His outspoken comments at Waterloo Station in London come days after his father branded the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yc4XH_0gIqeQhj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu5Q7_0gIqeQhj00

Prince Charles is alleged to have made the remarks privately but found himself in hot water with ministers for venturing into politics.

Meanwhile, in a written statement, the Queen thanked the Windrush pioneers “for the profound contribution they have made to the United Kingdom over the decades”.

William was joined by Kate and she later picked up a video camera as part of Windrush Day festivities.

They met young people in Brixton taking part in Elevate, a council programme to help under-30s break into the creative industries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS697_0gIqeQhj00
Children were very excited to meet Kate Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs6DB_0gIqeQhj00
Kate stands with Baroness Floella Benjamin Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEMKy_0gIqeQhj00
The new memorial at Waterloo Station Credit: Getty

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

“Well the answer is, because I wanted to”, Mother defends her decision to pierce her baby daughter’s ears while the newborn was still in the hospital after facing criticism from her followers

As a parent, you are entitled to make decisions for your little one. But of course, not everyone has to agree with the decisions you make. When parents make decisions for their children, they will never tell them to do wrong. No parent ever wants their child to go in the wrong direction and be hurt later, which is why they show so much caution. Parents are their children’s caretakers, they have all the right to make decisions for their children. But, when you broadcast your decision to thousands of people who follow you on social media, there are some that would disagree with your decisions.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Rwanda#Britain#Racial Injustice#British Royal Family#Uk#Racial Issues#Politics#The Windrush Scandal#The Windrush Generation
Vice

Botched Surgery Leaves Stillborn Baby’s Head Inside Mother’s Uterus

A stillborn baby’s head was cut off and left inside their mother’s womb during surgery in rural Pakistan, in a medical incident that highlights the country’s lack of access to maternity care. The botched operation took place last week at a charity hospital in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district,...
WORLD
The Independent

Norwegian princess announces engagement to American shaman after husband’s tragic death

Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I’m a gypsy and I’m constantly judged – people call me dirty, tell me to wash my caravan and say I’m a scrounger

A WOMAN has taken to TikTok to share what people say when they find out she’s a traveller - with some accusing her of being a scrounger. The woman, who hasn’t revealed her name, posted the video to the account @pricey_x as part of the ‘Miami, My Amy’ trend, in which users post what others say about some aspect of their identity, or personality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
532K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy