Pittsburgh, PA

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast...

www.wtae.com

Tribune-Review

Air Quality Action Day alert issued for Southwestern Pa.

The National Weather Service and state Department of Environmental Protection have issued an air quality alert for Saturday in several Southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Westmoreland and Allegheny. The alert also impacts Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Washington counties. The Code Orange Air Quality Action Day alert was prompted by conditions...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Economy, or near Cranberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Economy, O`hara Township, Bellevue, and Wexford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Flash flood warning issued for Westmoreland and Indiana counties

PITTSBURGH — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland and Indiana counties until 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Interactive radar: Track the storms. Storms brought heavy rains, damaging wind gusts...
INDIANA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Columbiana County in east central Ohio Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 342 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, East Palestine, Economy, Ambridge, New Brighton, Beaver, Calcutta, Baden, Rochester, and Ohioville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 24-26

The SummerSounds concert series will welcome Pittsburgh-based soul singer Billy Price for a show at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. A regular on area music stages, Price received a Legends of Pittsburgh Rock ’N Roll Award in 2016. His 2015 recording with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” received a 2016 Blues Music Award in the category of Soul Blues Album. His 2018 album, “Reckoning,” also was nominated for a BMA in the same category.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power and raise flooding concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car. Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way. Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured. One of the hardest-hit areas Wednesday was Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. The storm came fast and hard, taking down trees...
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Skeletal remains found in Penn Hills identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified skeletal remains that were found in Penn Hills last year. The remains were identified as those of Stacey Childs, 56. The remains were found along Brushton Avenue in October. The cause and manner of Childs' death have...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Coroner called to scene of house fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a house fire in Uniontown Saturday afternoon, according to Fayette County 911 dispatch. Uniontown City police confirmed one person was dead. No further information on the age or gender of the victim has been provided at this time. Firefighters battled a...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Strong storms could develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Hot temperatures and higher humidity will push heat index values into the mid to upper 90s before showers, and storms cool us off later in the day. Storms will start to develop around the middle of the afternoon, storms could become severe producing strong winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Storms could bring damaging winds up to 50-60 mph. The greatest window for storms is between 3 p.m.-8 pm, impacting Lawrence and Beaver counties first, then moving through Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Then around dinnertime storms will movie through Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties before moving out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at apartment building in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — There was a large presence of first responders in Tarentum early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the Golden Towers Apartments. First responders were called to the 200 block of Allegheny Street around 3:15 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatch said it was a three-alarm...
TARENTUM, PA

