Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO