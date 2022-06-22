ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.S. not aware of assistance request from Taliban after quake, expects talks ahead

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it was not aware of any request for American assistance from Afghanistan's Taliban government after an earthquake there on Wednesday that killed at least 1,000 people.

The United States expects the humanitarian response to the disaster to be a topic of conversation between Taliban and U.S. officials in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured and the toll expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Peter Mustain
2d ago

country hate the United States they want us to off the planet but when disaster strikes the call on us for help! it is funny to me.

Angela Legarreta
2d ago

what did the taliban do with all the money that the U.S.A. and the former Afghanistan president left in the counrty

Steve Kelton
3d ago

They can ask the U N if they need anything. This cow is dry and it's leaders are trying their best to put it down.

