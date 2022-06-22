U.S. not aware of assistance request from Taliban after quake, expects talks ahead

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it was not aware of any request for American assistance from Afghanistan's Taliban government after an earthquake there on Wednesday that killed at least 1,000 people.

The United States expects the humanitarian response to the disaster to be a topic of conversation between Taliban and U.S. officials in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday hit 1,000, disaster management officials said, with more than 600 injured and the toll expected to grow as information trickles in from remote mountain villages. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis

