ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage because of mental illness

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Man found...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
New York State
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman charged over dead baby and it never has to be this way

Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
JAMESBURG, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Times Square#Mental Illness
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dies days after compassionate release from NYC DOC custody

THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said. Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Detainees die 2 days in a row while in NYC DOC custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy