Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage because of mental illness

An 18-year-old college student was arrested Thursday for the murder of Los Angeles drill rapper Moneygang Vontae, according to officials.
Police suspect River Jones of shooting the 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Avanti Frowner.
A man who was throwing rocks at a family in a Upper Manhattan park struck a mother and her infant, police said Friday.
The NYPD released an image of the suspect they’re searching for in the rock-throwing assault at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for any additional information about Kemoy Royal, the Bronx man arrested and charged in “various sex-related crimes.” Royal assaulted “at least” two women inside of his residence, according to police. One of those women was able to escape Sunday by using the food delivery app Grubhub to ask […]
Aggravated manslaughter. Desecration of human remains. Endangerment of a child. Serious charges for a horrific case. All according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Jessica Farag, 19, gave birth to a baby girl on June 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the bathroom of her Jamesburg home. Authorities say she both told them the baby was stillborn but also said that the baby was moving and crying. Officials say she left the baby on a counter until the girl died.
Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said. Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was […]
EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman escaped an accused rapist in the Bronx with the help of the Grubhub app and the deli workers who received the order, according to the criminal complaint. She’s one of two people allegedly targeted by 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, officials said. Royal was arrested and arraigned Sunday on a […]
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for stabbing a man after arguing with him on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said. Video released by the NYPD Thursday shows the suspect walking down a street with a knife in his hand.
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD School Safety Agent was arrested on Wednesday on charges of allegedly attacking his wife, police said. Joshua Salgado, 38, allegedly had a domestic dispute with his wife, during which he’s accused of attacking her with a broom handle at around 9 p.m. inside their home in the […]
A Long Island CVS employee was charged with alleged assault after attacking two other employees and threatening them with a knife while working. The incident took place in Valley Stream around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, June 23 at the store located at 44 North Central Ave. According to detectives, officers responded...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second day in a row, a detainee died while in Department of Correction custody in New York City, officials said. The individual died Tuesday morning at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward, authorities said. It marks the eighth custody death of 2022. On Monday, an inmate died at the George R. Vierno […]
