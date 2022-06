NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Green Street just south of downtown Nashville is lined with several tents and belongings. “As a native Nashvillian growing up here my whole life, I’m 70 years old, this is embarrassing to me that we have let this happen to our city,” says Bobby Joslin, who owns several warehouses right next to this homeless community.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO