ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police seek potential suspect from 2021 homicide, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axoes_0gIqd7Ic00
South Third Street Homicide South Third Street Homicide (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man they believe is the suspect in a homicide last year.

April 28, 2021, officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of South Third Street.

Police found a man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at Methodist South Hospital on the next day, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shooting victim crashes into South Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting victim is dead after crashing into a South Memphis house early Saturday. Officer responded at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting on Arkansas Street near South Parkway. They found the victim, who had crashed a vehicle into a house, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead in shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are dead after four separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Memphis. One happened at 9:30 Friday in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information. Another happened an hour later in the 3200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Two cornered, shot dead inside Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for the shooters who gunned down two men inside a Hickory Hill gas station Thursday night. The violent attack was caught on camera at the Citgo in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road. Investigators said the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Methodist South Hospital#Cox Media Group
WREG

Burglars ram through Amazon gates, break into vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for multiple people who broke into multiple vehicles in the airport area Thursday. The break-ins happened at the Amazon Distribution Center on Holmes Road around 1:30 a.m. Police say a silver/gray GMC Yukon rammed the barrier arm to enter the parking lot. Surveillance video showed at least two suspects breaking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men indicted in shooting, robbery at southeast Memphis apartment complex, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted in the robbery and murder last year of a man who was taking food to his girlfriend in southeast Memphis. Dacon Dixon and Oluwafemi Bolumole were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Babysitter convicted of molesting 7-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was convicted by a jury of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting for a family friend. Travis Ruzicha, aka Ruzicka, of Drummonds, Tennessee was babysitting the girl at a Memphis home on July 21-22 of 2019 when the incidents happened, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Brighton booster club officer charged with theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club has been charged with theft over $1000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Amy Spurlin is facing one count of theft after investigators determined she stole at least $1,700 from both the high school and the booster club. Brighton High School […]
BRIGHTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy