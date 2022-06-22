Police seek potential suspect from 2021 homicide, officials say

South Third Street Homicide South Third Street Homicide (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man they believe is the suspect in a homicide last year.

April 28, 2021, officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of South Third Street.

Police found a man who was suffering from a single gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at Methodist South Hospital on the next day, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

