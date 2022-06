I wondered if this post needs a trigger warning. Maybe it does. I don’t know now. What feelings stir up inside us when we hear of a child’s death?. My first experience with a child dying in front of me was soon after medical school graduation. I was an inexperienced 24-year-old working in a government hospital in Bangalore. I don’t remember many details, but I remember his face and his father’s face. He was all of two years old. Cyanotic. He was carried by his father, who looked as though he had traveled for many, many hours to come to the hospital.

