Clear Lake, IA

Camp moves into the future while honoring past 75 years

By Clear Lake Mirror Reporter Staff
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Above) In its earliest years tents had a hospital cot, orange crate night stand, straw mattresses and grass floors. Kerosene lamps provided night time path light. -Submitted photos. “Changing, ever growing, yet somehow still the same.”. When Cindy Findley wrote those words to a song 35 years ago it...

Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
City
Ventura, IA
City
Clear Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Clear Lake, IA
Lifestyle
Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state’s manure management plan laws

MANLY — A Worth County farmer has been fined $4500 for violations of the state’s manure management plan laws. Craig Benjegerdes owns and operates an animal feeding operation in rural Manly which consists of confinement buildings housing 2900 wean to finish swine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an environmental specialist conducted a routine inspection of the facility and the facility’s manure application records on November 16th. The DNR says the records indicated that manure was applied above the maximum allowable rate in the manure management plan for the crop years between 2017 and 2021.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution

A Fort Dodge drywall manufacturer has repeatedly failed to properly maintain various components of its facility, which has led to numerous air-quality violations in the past two decades, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. National Gypsum Company was fined $10,000 in 2019 for excessive carbon monoxide emissions. The company — now operating as […] The post Drywall producer fined twice in three years for air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for vandalizing North iowa Fairgrounds

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation. Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for Iowa suspect considered armed and dangerous

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are looking for a suspect they said isconnected to recent shots fired calls in the city. The suspect, Patrick Eugene Walker, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Walker on these charges: intimidation with a...
FORT DODGE, IA

