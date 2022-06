KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Childhood cancer survivor and Peaceable Kingdom by Variety Program Facilitator Drew Schmidt has a message for everyone and anyone who is listening. “Out in the rest of the world, 90% of the time, our campers feel different from everyone else. If they have diabetes, or use a wheelchair, or are like me – a cancer patient and survivor – people’s first instinct is to stare or treat you differently or assume you are somehow limited because of your disability or challenges.”

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO