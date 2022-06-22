ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

pureoldies1035.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mitchell City Council received an update on the city-owned Kelley house and property at last night’s meeting. “We have had an offer,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told the council. “We countered...

pureoldies1035.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pureoldies1035.com

Mitchell City Council approves new Corn Palace Gift Shop contract

The Mitchell City Council on Tuesday night approved a new Corn Palace Gift Shop contract between the city and the Chamber of Commerce. The current contract is set to expire in August. The Chamber runs the gift shop on the Corn Palace floor during the summer months. Changes include increased rent charged to the Chamber and profit sharing.
MITCHELL, SD
pureoldies1035.com

West 5th Avenue from Sanborn to Rowley in Mitchell to be closed for four months

West 5th Avenue will be closed from Sanborn to Rowley Street starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, June 27th for approximately 4 months for Street and Utility Improvements. The Post Office Drop-off Box will be located on North Rowley adjacent to the Post Office Parking Lot. Follow Road Construction Signs and use alternate routes. Thanks for your patience during this time. If you have any questions, please contact Terry Johnson at 605-995-8435 with the Public Works Department for the City of Mitchell.
MITCHELL, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Representative Dusty Johnson to host Farm Bill roundtable in Bridgewater

On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will host Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) of the House Agriculture Committee to tour the Raven Precision Agriculture Center at South Dakota State University in Brookings. In the afternoon, Johnson and Thompson will participate in a roundtable at Stahl’s Farm in Bridgewater to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations. In the evening, Johnson and Thompson will attend the Holstein Annual Convention Reception, where Johnson and Thompson will give welcome remarks.
BRIDGEWATER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Government
Mitchell, SD
Business
Mix 97-3

What’s the Latest Phone Scam Sweeping the Sioux Empire?

Professional scammers are always going to find new and creative ways to relieve people of their hard-earned money, and that's exactly what is happening again right now in the Sioux Empire. What's the latest ploy being used during the summer of 2022?. Scam artists are calling people pretending to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police receive reports of scammers using officers’ names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling victims, pretending to be law officers. Authorities are saying scammers are using the names of actual deputies, threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them. The Facebook post read, “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the Sioux Falls Police Department will never call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant and ask that you provide payment over the phone using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card in order to avoid arrest.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

One fallen barn and 15 sheep trapped inside

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage. Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night...
CHANCELLOR, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mitchell City Council
dakotanewsnow.com

Bomb squad called in after ‘suspicious’ object found outside Loomis home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a modified pressure cooker was found outside a home in southeast South Dakota, sparking a response from multiple law enforcement agencies. The incident took place Thursday at a home in Loomis, a small town a few miles northwest of...
LOOMIS, SD
pureoldies1035.com

Patricia Dailey Mettler, 93, Wessington Springs

Patricia died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 26 at 2:30 PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Visitation prior to service from 1-2:30 PM at the church. Arrangements by Basham Funeral Service, Wessington Springs.
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison Police release information regarding suspect in gun threat incident

The Madison Police Department has released more information about the suspect involved in an incident involving a threat with a handgun in Madison on Sunday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Northeast 2nd Street in Madison just after 8:00 Sunday evening for an individual who was threatening a person with a handgun. Law enforcement believed the suspect had re-entered a residence prior to their arrival, so set up a perimeter and secured the neighborhood.
MADISON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Community Policy