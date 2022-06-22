City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office has received reports of scammers calling victims, pretending to be law officers. Authorities are saying scammers are using the names of actual deputies, threatening to arrest people if they do not pay them. The Facebook post read, “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the Sioux Falls Police Department will never call and threaten to arrest you for a warrant and ask that you provide payment over the phone using some kind of pre-paid credit card, iTunes card, or gift card in order to avoid arrest.”

