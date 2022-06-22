ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Levine Center to End Hate shared results of “State of Hate in Rochester” survey

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IuS8_0gIqcdIi00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Levine Center to End Hate said they shared the results from their first “State of Hate in Rochester” survey Wednesday.

Officials said the survey was conducted to understand people’s attitudes, beliefs, and experiences of discrimination and bias in the Rochester area, in the wake of recent tragedies driven by racism.

Brave Spaces Summit to address the root causes of hatred and steps to end it

“People describe feeling unsafe and tragically that data shows that it’s often in places where people go about their daily lives; shopping, work, etc,” said Director of the Levine Center Karen Elam.

Officials also said the survey results will drive dialogue on how to address hatred in the community and provide a base for progress towards creating positive change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Results released from State of Hate in Rochester, NY survey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New data released on Wednesday is shedding light on discrimination and bias in the Rochester community. Surveyors say it finds that people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who live in the Greater Rochester area live in different worlds. The State of Hate in Rochester, NY...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Group claims Rochester third-grader was choked by teacher

Rochester, N.Y. — The advocacy group Save Rochester is alleging that a Black third-grade student was choked by his white teacher in the Rochester City School District. In a letter to Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small and members of the school board, the group members say the boy was choked by a white male teacher in front of his classmates on April 12.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Local rallies happening Saturday in response to Roe v. Wade ruling

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - Multiple rallies are happening in Rochester on Saturday. At 9:45 a.m. Saturday outside Planned Parenthood on University Avenue, there's a Stand Together For Life protest. And at 1 p.m. at City Hall, there's a We Won't Go Back rally, with organizers saying it has never been...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Levine Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

Survey: 21% say racism is a significant problem in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In a survey, 21% of respondents said that racial or ethnic discrimination is a significant problem in the Rochester region. That's one of the findings of the "State of Hate in Greater Rochester" report released on Wednesday. The survey organized by the Levine Center to End Hate and the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester analyzes local attitudes toward discrimination.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
wdkx.com

Free Summer Meals Program For Students 18 & Under Begins Monday

Starting Monday (June 27th) the summer meals program begins. The Superintendent of Rochester City School District is reminding everyone that students 18 and under can eat free all summer long. There are meal sites for breakfast and lunch all over the city. The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester leads year-round efforts to plan, promote, and continuously improve the Rochester Summer Meals experience. For more information, you can call 211. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Not a silver bullet

With more homicides and more crime guns traced per capita than most U.S. cities, Rochester has targeted reducing the supply of guns. To do so, it has adopted an approach found in many other cities: a gun buyback program. But do these programs work? That question does not have a...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy