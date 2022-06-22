Levine Center to End Hate shared results of “State of Hate in Rochester” survey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Levine Center to End Hate said they shared the results from their first “State of Hate in Rochester” survey Wednesday.

Officials said the survey was conducted to understand people’s attitudes, beliefs, and experiences of discrimination and bias in the Rochester area, in the wake of recent tragedies driven by racism.

“People describe feeling unsafe and tragically that data shows that it’s often in places where people go about their daily lives; shopping, work, etc,” said Director of the Levine Center Karen Elam.

Officials also said the survey results will drive dialogue on how to address hatred in the community and provide a base for progress towards creating positive change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.