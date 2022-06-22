Company 7 BBQ’s Sweet Potato Casserole

Downtown Miamisburg’s newest entrepreneur is banking on shakes, teas and smoothies proclaiming numerous health benefits to generate business. Launched earlier this month at 36 South Main St., Miamisburg Nutrition offers meal replacement protein shakes. The beverages come in a wide variety of categories, such as Banana Caramel, Café Latte, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Pina Colada, Dulce La Leche, French Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Orange Cream, Dutch Chocolate, Wild Berry, with approximately 40 flavors in all from which to choose.
