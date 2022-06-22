Company 7 BBQ’s Sweet Potato Casserole

If you want to share your life with a happy, silly, goofy girl that always has a smile on her face, this is the pooch for you! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lollie, a little over 2.5 years old American Pitbull Terrier Mix from Dayton, Ohio. She is spayed and will be microchipped and up to date on her vaccines prior to her adoption. Lollie is a sweet, easygoing girl that gets along with almost anybody, but it’s best if she meets any pets she’d share her new home with before adoption.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO