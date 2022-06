BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.

ATLANTA, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO