ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chauvin, LA

Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin, 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:53pm. Mildred was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA on...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Roland John Boudreaux

Roland “RJ” Boudreaux, age 81,went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. RJ is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Stella Boudreaux. His daughters, Rita Gros (Farrell), Julie Ordoyne (Mike), Stephanie Boudreaux, Karla Harrison (George), His brother Jessie Boudreaux, Sister, Mae Ann Cedotal (Calvin), Grandchildren, Byron Gautreaux (Chelsea), Keli Clement (Derek), Kayla Martin (Blake), Kristi Flores (Josh), Sid Thibodaux (Raven), April Gros, Hope Thibodaux (Derick), Toby Thibodaux (Teresa), Kain Harrison, Great Grandchildren, Izabella Clement, Laila Clement, Wesley Gautreaux, Elliot Martin and Alec Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Adeline Duet Kraemer

Adeline Duet Kraemer, 77, of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Richard White Frye

Richard White Frye, 85, a native of Dawn, TX and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 surrounded by his daughters. He is survived by his loving daughters, Laton Ledet (Arlen), Danielle Boudreaux, Nichelle Frye (Matthew Casse), and Cristina Frye (Thomas); grandchildren, Sandra Wiemann, Dr. Charlotte Wiemann, Timothy Wiemann, Jr., Grace Boudreaux, Alyse Boudreaux, Alexandra Tucker, and Haleigh Crochet; and great-grandchildren, Addison Lyons, Timothy Wiemann, III, MacKenzie McElroy, Bronson Tucker, Nicolas Tucker, Patsie Tucker, and Patrick Scott.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Allison Griffin

Allison Griffin, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Private services will be held on a later date. She is survived by her children, Zoey Moorman and Lennon Bye; mother, Anna Griffin; and brothers, Dwayne Griffin (Sandy) and Leroy “Buddy” Griffin, Jr. (Tania).
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chauvin, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
houmatimes.com

Julius Paul Falgoust

Julius P Falgoust “Juno” 61, a native of and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Victory Assembly of God, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
VACHERIE, LA
houmatimes.com

RUNAWAY TEEN: Malorie Elise Albert

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Join Houma First United Methodist for Adventure Island VBS

Houma First United Methodist Church will host a free Adventure Island Vacation Bible School beginning Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14. The program is accepting registration for children ages 3, to children exiting fifth grade. All toddlers must be potty trained. The Houma First United Methodist Church VBS will...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

RUNAWAY TEEN: Dru Desilver

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Dru Desilver of School Lane in Chackbay. Desilver left the residence without permission at around 2 a.m. on June 22, 2022. She is described as 5’0” tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with denim shorts and yellow Crocs clogs. Anyone with information on Desilver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Rec. to hosts summer 2022 Basketball Clinic

The Thibodaux Recreation Department is excited to announce its Summer 2022 Basketball Clinic will kick off on Monday, June 27. The clinic is open to boys of all ages, and will cover the fundamentals of basketball. Participants will learn techniques and participate in drills to further develop their skills in...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

TPCG to host School Uniform Community Event

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Housing and Human Services Department will host school uniform community events over several days in July. Qualifying Terrebonne Parish residents can receive up to 3 school uniforms per child. These community events will be offered from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following days, at the following locations:
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Community Action accepting registration for summer program

The Lafourche Parish Government Office of Community Action is accepting registration for its 2022 Summer Program. Registration is open to children in grades first through eighth, and will be held at the Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center. The camp will feature sports and interactive activities, and will take place from July 11 – July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO: DWI Checkpoint Planned for June 24,2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish on June 24, 2022. The checkpoint will begin on the evening of Friday, June 24 and will continue into the early morning hours of Saturday, June 25. During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Joseph Church
houmatimes.com

Man Convicted of Manslaughter in Domestic Violence Case Faces 40 Years

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Thibodaux man charged with Manslaughter in August of 2019 was convicted as charged by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022. Nicholas Lashawn Queen, 38, and the deceased victim, Brianisha Ross, shared a relationship for several years at their...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Free vaccination event for seniors

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 3 will host a vaccination event for adults 60 and older on Tuesday, June 28, in Thibodaux. The event will be held at the Thibodaux Senior Center, located at 1229 Canal Blvd. from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The following vaccinations will be available:
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

CIS Shares Story of Bourg Woman Who Has a New Start for the Young at Heart

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) shared a story of a Bourg woman who recently visited the institute for a 30-day follow-up after having a high-risk valve-in-valve procedure to treat aortic stenosis, or a leaky mitral valve. Here’s their story:. Sherry Theriot, 72 of Bourg, visited Dr. Peter Fail...
BOURG, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
houmatimes.com

Houma Mother and 13-Year-Old Son Arrested for Armed Robbery

On June 19th 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Houma Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Grand Caillou Rd. Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim and he advised that he had received a ride from a female to cash a check. While stopped in the parking lot of the business a male suspect entered the vehicle and robbed him at gun point. The suspect then directed the female to drive him to Memory Lane where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the neighborhood.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPL to host Disaster Related Legal Aid Clinic

Terrebonne Parish Library System is partnering with officials from Southeast Louisiana Legal Service to host a Disaster Related Legal Aid Clinic on Monday, June 27, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the TPL North Branch. The clinic is open to residents and will include intake, advice, brief assistance, and screening for full representation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma girls’ soccer team brings home Championship at Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament

“Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships” is a quote a team of young athletes in Terrebonne Parish has lived and played by for over half a decade. The Lady Wolfpack are a U10 youth recreational soccer team composed of 12 girls between the ages of 9-10, under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association. They’ve dedicated themselves to their sport by perfecting their skills, attending soccer camps, training at Texas A&M University, and participating in programs at Nicholls State University. At the close of their final season as a recreational team, the Lady Wolf Pack were crowned champions of the 2022 Disney ESPN World Wide of Sports Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Dangerously hot temperatures continue through the weekend

Dangerously hot and humid conditions today and tomorrow with heat indices peaking between 110-115 degrees in the I-10/I-12 corridors of coastal MS and Southeast LA. Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect through 7pm. Additional advisories or warnings are anticipated for Saturday and Sunday. High temperature will approach...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy