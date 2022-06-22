Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin

Roland “RJ” Boudreaux, age 81,went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. RJ is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Stella Boudreaux. His daughters, Rita Gros (Farrell), Julie Ordoyne (Mike), Stephanie Boudreaux, Karla Harrison (George), His brother Jessie Boudreaux, Sister, Mae Ann Cedotal (Calvin), Grandchildren, Byron Gautreaux (Chelsea), Keli Clement (Derek), Kayla Martin (Blake), Kristi Flores (Josh), Sid Thibodaux (Raven), April Gros, Hope Thibodaux (Derick), Toby Thibodaux (Teresa), Kain Harrison, Great Grandchildren, Izabella Clement, Laila Clement, Wesley Gautreaux, Elliot Martin and Alec Thibodaux.
