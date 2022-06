OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two 18-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were stranded in a river, were rescued by Okaloosa County deputies Tuesday night. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the two 18-year-olds and 12-year-old were tubing in the Yellow River before it became too dark to see. They told deputies they believed they were surrounded by gators.

