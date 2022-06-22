ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers in driver's seat for Nicolas Batum but Lakers, Bulls, Celtics, Suns and Jazz also interested

 4 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option to hit free agency, but it is widely expected that he will re-sign a new two-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It is anticipated that the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will have strong interest in trying to pry away the 14-year veteran from Clipper Land, sources said. But the Clippers are in the driver’s seat, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: The #Celtics reportedly have interest in Nicolas Batum once free agency opens up next week. What can they offer him and how does that stack up against other potential suitors? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…1:32 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum expected to receive interest from Lakers, Jazz, Suns, Celtics and Bulls in free-agency, but anticipation is he’s leaning toward re-signing on a new two-year deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-nicola…12:59 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Nicolas Batum will have interest from multiple teams, including the Lakers and Celtics, in free agency, league sources told @Chris Haynes.

➡️ https://t.co/i0lJIOt7xX pic.twitter.com/9gKtrQ9Bal12:58 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. More on Beal’s future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…10:24 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nicolas Batum opting out of Clippers contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/21/rep…9:00 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sources: Nicolas Batum plans to decline player option, interest remains for a return to Clippers on new deal espn.com/nba/story/_/id…9:32 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Nicolas Batum to opt-out and seek a new contract with the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…9:24 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nicolas Batum to opt out of $3.3 million contract to become free agent sportando.basketball/en/nicolas-bat…9:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nicolas Batum has not yet made his decision on his player option, but the plan will be for him to decline it, a source close to rhe situation tells @TheAthletic. Batum has until June 29 to make his final decision. – 9:08 AM

The Clippers can offer him a higher annual rate through his Early Bird Rights. Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Batum could command an average annual salary of $10 million. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022

Andrew Greif: Nico Batum is indeed expected to decline his player option, as @Adrian Wojnarowski first noted. The surprise, from every public indication from Batum, would be if he left LAC. April 15: “I love it here. That coach, those guys. I mean, it’s tough today, but it’s going to be fun next year” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 21, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 21, 2022

