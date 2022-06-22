Clippers in driver's seat for Nicolas Batum but Lakers, Bulls, Celtics, Suns and Jazz also interested

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option to hit free agency, but it is widely expected that he will re-sign a new two-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It is anticipated that the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz will have strong interest in trying to pry away the 14-year veteran from Clipper Land, sources said. But the Clippers are in the driver’s seat, sources said.

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

New: The #Celtics reportedly have interest in Nicolas Batum once free agency opens up next week. What can they offer him and how does that stack up against other potential suitors? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:32 PM

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum expected to receive interest from Lakers, Jazz, Suns, Celtics and Bulls in free-agency, but anticipation is he’s leaning toward re-signing on a new two-year deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-nicola… – 12:59 PM

Source: Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. More on Beal’s future, Bobby Portis, Nicolas Batum, and others in the story. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:24 PM

The Clippers can offer him a higher annual rate through his Early Bird Rights. Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Batum could command an average annual salary of $10 million. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022

Andrew Greif: Nico Batum is indeed expected to decline his player option, as @Adrian Wojnarowski first noted. The surprise, from every public indication from Batum, would be if he left LAC. April 15: “I love it here. That coach, those guys. I mean, it’s tough today, but it’s going to be fun next year” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 21, 2022

