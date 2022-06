Kiss were faced with the very real possibility that their career was over after the spectacular failure of 1981's Music From 'The Elder.'. Easily capable of selling out any arena in America just three years earlier, they were now unable to find a promoter to back any kind of tour after alienating fans with three straight albums that deviated rather wildly from Kiss' original hard rock sound. To make things worse, they were now down to two original members, as lead guitarist Ace Frehley followed drummer Peter Criss out the door due to frustrations with the group's creative direction. With their backs to the wall, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley took the first steps toward what would become an impressive comeback.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO