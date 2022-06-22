ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

As Bucs move forward minus Gronk, some veteran tight ends remain available

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSF9Q_0gIqaEV500
Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski called it a career (again) on Tuesday. It seems likely the team will hit the market for a veteran replacement. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

For the second time in five months, Bucs fans have felt the blunt force of a major retirement announcement etched on social media.

Which is a far cry from stone.

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski’s farewell to football Tuesday immediately was met with skepticism from his own agent, as well as a Tom Brady tweet suggesting — if not signifying — that he’ll place a call to his longtime target to rejoin the Bucs at some point in 2022.

But for now, the Bucs have no choice but to move forward minus Gronk, which means it could be shopping for a veteran replacement.

As it stands, Cameron Brate is the only tight end on the roster with more than one NFL reception. Though the Bucs drafted two tight ends in April and seem keen on practice-squad regular Codey McElroy, Brady presumably wants another proven weapon at that spot.

As recent history has shown, the team accommodates Brady’s desire for proven play makers (Gronk, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette). The Bucs currently have about $10.5 million in salary-cap space (according to Spotrac.com), which seems ample money to land a veteran on a one-year deal.

So who is available? A few prominent guys, actually. Here are four who seem to make the most sense:

Kyle Rudolph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tjmre_0gIqaEV500
Tight end Kyle Rudolph earned two Pro Bowl nods during his 10 seasons (2011-2020) with the Vikings before moving on to the Giants. [ ADAM HUNGER | AP ]

After a prosperous decade in Minnesota, this two-time Pro Bowler spent a lackluster season (26 catches, one touchdown) with the Giants in 2021 before his release in March. Rudolph, who turns 33 in November, has spoken publicly about his desire to keep playing (and perhaps return to the Vikings). It almost makes too much sense for everyone involved.

Jared Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNXe5_0gIqaEV500
Jared Cook is past 30 and still productive. Of course he'd fit in on the Bucs roster. [ DAVID BECKER | AP ]

Since turning 30, Cook has posted two Pro Bowl seasons, and has recorded five consecutive years of at least 500 receiving yards for three different teams. He had 48 catches at age 34 for the Chargers in 2021 and would seem a bargain financially. The downside? Cook never has been revered as a run blocker, and has 10 career fumbles — twice as many as Gronkowski.

Eric Ebron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRWvG_0gIqaEV500
Eric Ebron has sure hands, but did spend time last season being hindered by knee and hamstring issues. [ MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ | AP ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0gIqaEV500

Stay updated on the Buccaneers

Subscribe to our free Bucs RedZone newsletter

We’ll deliver a roundup of news and commentary on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weekly during the season.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

At 29, this former first-round pick and 2018 Pro Bowler might warrant a look-see. He had 56 catches only two seasons ago with the Steelers — who signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal in 2020 — before being hampered by knee and hamstring ailments last fall. Once a liability as a run blocker, Ebron seemed to commit himself to that segment of his craft in Pittsburgh.

Levine Toilolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPJ6b_0gIqaEV500
The Bucs like tight ends who can block, and Levine Toilolo does fit that bill. [ ADAM HUNGER | AP ]

A long shot at best, but perhaps worth a look. A Falcons fourth-round pick in 2013, Toilolo, 30, sustained a torn Achilles during the Giants’ preseason camp last August, and has bounced around with four different teams. But at 6-foot-8 and roughly 270 pounds, he has shown run-blocking prowess in the past, and has 102 career receptions with only one fumble.

Don’t bet on these dudes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szkjk_0gIqaEV500
Jimmy Graham appears to be at the end of his career after a slim season, production-wise, in 2021. [ LINDSEY WASSON | AP ]

Jimmy Graham: An athletic freak in his heyday, Graham turns 36 in November and had only 14 catches with the Bears in 2021.

Blake Jarwin: This Cowboys veteran, 27, (70 catches over past four seasons) still is recovering from a rare hip injury.

Greg Olsen: This is one guy who is not un-retiring. A three-time Pro Bowler, Olsen, 37, now is the lead NFL analyst for Fox.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Codey Mcelroy
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#Pro Bowler#American Football#Spotrac Com#Giants
Essence

NFL Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26: ‘He Was A Wonderful Young Man Full Of Love And Life’

Law enforcement says there are no signs of trauma or foul play. NFL player Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 years old, announced his team on June 22. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement posted to social media. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police investigating homicide at 7-11 store

TAMPA — Police were investigating after a man was found mortally injured outside a 7-11 store early Friday. Police received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. about an altercation outside the store at 4943 E Busch Blvd. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man in the parking lot who was suffering from “severe upper body trauma,” police said.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Avalanche Game 5 report card: Battling back

The Stanley Cup final isn’t a best-of-four series. If it was, the Avalanche would have been skating around Amalie Arena with the chalice over their heads after their overtime victory Wednesday in Tampa. It takes four wins to claim the NHL’s championship trophy, and the last is the hardest...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Money surely was (and is) a factor for Rob Gronkowski

In a normal late-June week, news that the greatest tight end in NFL history has retired for a second time would be the biggest story of the week. But this isn’t a normal week. And, as a result, the retirement of Rob Gronkowski has gotten far less attention than maybe it could have or should have.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Could Roe decision affect same-sex marriage? Florida LGBTQ leaders fear yes.

Friday morning, Americans tried to digest what the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could mean for the future of abortion and pregnancy. Amid that, LGBTQ leaders were also alarmed by Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, where he called for the court to reconsider similar precedents involving due process. That included the landmark 2015 Obergefell case that found same-sex couples have a fundamental right to marry.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy