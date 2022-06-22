ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jill Zarin And Bethenny Frankel Post Photo Together On The Same Flight

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpzR9_0gIqa3sL00

It’s been so long since we’ve gotten new episodes of Real Housewives of New York that I’m finding solace in the old seasons. Back to the good old days, when Alex McCord was trying to survive in the Brooklyn economy and Jill Zarin was showing up unannounced. Thankfully, Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will reunite us with the Bezerkshires, Dorinda Medley , and Jill to hold us over for now.

RHONY is moving onto a new phase. The next iteration of the series will actually be split in two, with one legacy cast and another pool of fresh New York City wives. Jill has never been shy about vocalizing her concerns, wants, and opinions to Andy Cohen about RHONY and beyond, even though it’s been years since she’s held an apple. It was not surprising when she jumped on the opportunity to beg her old boss for another job on the new show.

We know that both Andy and Jill also have their own complicated relationships with Bethenny Frankel . Jill is an OG and no one can take that from her. But Bethenny, she’s a legend. Real Housewives royalty, without a doubt. Mount Rushmore status , sorry Jill.

Jill and Bethenny’s relationship is forever rocky. It was one of the OG friend feuds we got to see on the franchise that paved the way for so many other ripped-apart friendship contracts. Despite their tumultuous friendship, the pair recently had an unexpected reunion that was a gift to RHONY fans who miss “hanging out” with Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps through their TV screens.

Bethenny posted a photo of herself on a plane, where she happened to be seated near her old pal Jill . Iconic. “So this girl walks onto a plane… #mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk,” Bethenny captioned her Instagram post. Jill had to get some clout herself and reposted the photo with her own caption. “Pleasant flight, no turbulence,” she wrote with a winking face emoji. Jill is a lot, but I cannot wait to have her back on my TV screen.

Andy was also living for the reunion and had to chime in on the moment. “Crew en route with certified checks,” he commented on the post, as captured by @commentsbybravo on Instagram . The Bravoholics just love a good old-fashioned reunion, Andy Cohen included.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JILL AND BETHENNY TAKING A PHOTO ON THE SAME PLANE? DO YOU HOPE EITHER OF THEM RETURNS TO RHONY FOR THE LEGACY SERIES?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jill Zarin And Bethenny Frankel Post Photo Together On The Same Flight appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says Vicki Gunvalson Was “A Bitch” After Her Breakup With Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson may have finally moved on, but not before pissing off her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club castmates. When the Real Housewives of Orange County OG came to the show, she was fresh off a breakup with former fiance, Steve Lodge. And according to Brandi Glanville, that put a real damper on […] The post Brandi Glanville Says Vicki Gunvalson Was “A Bitch” After Her Breakup With Steve Lodge appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

We haven’t even seen a second of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, yet a war of words is already brewing between the cast members. Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley have been going back and forth this past week after Vicki committed the cardinal sin of dissing Blue Stone Manor. After catching wind of […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to promise nothing but drama this season. The season’s trailer and all the social media fighting between the cast, fans had good reason to believe the show would deliver. But we are now a few episodes in. And all I have heard about is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s use of […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Slams Teddi Mellencamp’s Claim That Her Podcast With Tamra Judge “Is The Most Listened To Housewives Podcast;” Gizelle Says It Is A “Non-Housewives” Podcast

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp admitted that she was fired from the show in 2020. Teddi teamed up with former Real Housewives of Orange County firecracker Tamra Judge for a podcast called Two T’s In A Pod. According to Teddi, she doesn’t miss being on RHOBH anymore. Many fans feel the same […] The post Gizelle Bryant Slams Teddi Mellencamp’s Claim That Her Podcast With Tamra Judge “Is The Most Listened To Housewives Podcast;” Gizelle Says It Is A “Non-Housewives” Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says First Husband Has Been “Very Supportive” During Ongoing Legal Issues

Erika Jayne needs all the support she can get. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been entrenched in lawsuits for almost 2 years now. Ever since her second husband, Tom Girardi, was charged with embezzling money from his clients, the courts have come for her too. About a month before Tom was exposed […] The post Erika Jayne Says First Husband Has Been “Very Supportive” During Ongoing Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be

Some loved her, some hated her. And some loved to hate her (me). Either way, Brandi Glanville certainly used her time wisely on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was always, and I mean always, front and center of the drama. Even after she was booted from the show in 2015. Case in point: she […] The post Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy

Lauren Bushnell Lane is sharing new details about her health as she prepares to welcome her second baby with her husband, country star Chris Lane. The day after she and Chris publicly confirmed that they were expecting another baby in late October, Lauren shared that she was recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion. “The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way […] The post The Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals Medical Diagnosis Amid Pregnancy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Person
Flight
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost upon us. The second season of the hit franchise RHUGT is set to debut June 23rd on Peacock. And things have been heating up in the months following filming. With cast members like Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge, you know things are going to get mean. […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite

I’ve been watching Ramona Singer from the dawn of Real Housewives of New York. And for the life of me, I can’t remember a time when she was actually embarrassed. We all know she has had plenty of embarrassing moments, but she seems to lack the self awareness to actually see her folly. And her […] The post Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury’s Husband Wants To Be Famous

My new favorite Housewives feud is between Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury. The Real Housewives of Dubai stars clearly started off on the wrong foot when the show began. Caroline, who was planning her wedding to Sergio Carrallo, declined to invited Chanel to her hen party. Her reasoning was that she didn’t know her that […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai’s Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury’s Husband Wants To Be Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville And Phaedra Parks Are Reportedly Pitching A Dating Show Together

At long last, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is fast approaching. That means it is finally time for us to reunite with Bluestone Manor, Dorinda Medley, and all of the other chaotic ex-Real Housewives stars ready to wreak havoc in the Bezerkshires. Season 1 of RHUGT was cute, but it’s time for the […] The post Brandi Glanville And Phaedra Parks Are Reportedly Pitching A Dating Show Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Bravo#Rhony#Og
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz Responds To Katie Maloney’s Post About Moving Out Of Their Home

Moving on. The relatively low-key breakup between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz seems to be staying that way. Despite Katie officially filing for divorce in March, the two continued in the Valley Village mansion they bought together. Katie noted shortly after her split,“We do still live together in our house, and we’re just trying to […] The post Tom Schwartz Responds To Katie Maloney’s Post About Moving Out Of Their Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Remaining Embryos When They Grow Up

Full house! Between all the changes happening at Bravo and welcoming his second child, Andy Cohen is undoubtedly pressed for time. But fatherhood has been good to him and he’s leaned in, and he’s recently admitted that he’s trying to slow down and enjoy his little family. There’s no doubt that Andy loves his kids. […] The post Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Remaining Embryos When They Grow Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury And Sergio Carrallo “Love Each Other When The Camera Is Around”

If you’re not tuning into the extra-ness that is Real Housewives of Dubai on Wednesday nights, what are you doing with your life? Bravo’s latest Real Housewives city embodies everything that we love about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more. It’s wealth. It’s extravagance. It’s high-fashion. But Dubai is truly a place like no […] The post Chanel Ayan Says Caroline Stanbury And Sergio Carrallo “Love Each Other When The Camera Is Around” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Dr. Lenny Hochstein Responds To Court Filing He Made Trying To Kick Wife Lisa Hochstein Out Of Their Mansion

The ugly divorce between Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein continues to play out in the media. Lisa, a cast member on Real Housewives of Miami, said she was blindsided last month when Lenny announced they were getting divorced. Not only that, but she found out about it like we all did – in the […] The post Dr. Lenny Hochstein Responds To Court Filing He Made Trying To Kick Wife Lisa Hochstein Out Of Their Mansion appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp And Lisa Vanderpump Finally End Their Feud Years After “Puppygate” Drove Lisa Off Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

No matter where we go, Housewives fans cannot seem to escape Teddi Mellencamp. As previous (current?) member of the Fox Force Five, Teddi still has strong ties to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, despite being fired in 2020. She’s even in with the new(ish) cast, recently revealing that she’s been close with Crystal […] The post Teddi Mellencamp And Lisa Vanderpump Finally End Their Feud Years After “Puppygate” Drove Lisa Off Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Captain Glenn Shephard Names The Worst Charter Guests From Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn Shephard admitted bias when naming his favorite charter guests this season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. It was something about sharing Canadian nationality wasn’t it? But truly, the latest group of charter guests were great fun, and all crew on board agreed the vibe, and tip, were tremendous. But now that the season […] The post Captain Glenn Shephard Names The Worst Charter Guests From Below Deck Sailing Yacht appeared first on Reality Tea.
FRANCE
Reality Tea

Tayshia Adams Says She’s Done Dating The Bachelor Cast Members

Tayshia Adams is tossing in the towel when it comes to her time in Bachelor Nation. When asked by Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted what she thought about dating in the Bachelor pool, Tayshia responded, “Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good.” Tayshia famously stepped in […] The post Tayshia Adams Says She’s Done Dating The Bachelor Cast Members appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy