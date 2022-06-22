Jill Zarin And Bethenny Frankel Post Photo Together On The Same Flight

It’s been so long since we’ve gotten new episodes of Real Housewives of New York that I’m finding solace in the old seasons. Back to the good old days, when Alex McCord was trying to survive in the Brooklyn economy and Jill Zarin was showing up unannounced. Thankfully, Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will reunite us with the Bezerkshires, Dorinda Medley , and Jill to hold us over for now.

RHONY is moving onto a new phase. The next iteration of the series will actually be split in two, with one legacy cast and another pool of fresh New York City wives. Jill has never been shy about vocalizing her concerns, wants, and opinions to Andy Cohen about RHONY and beyond, even though it’s been years since she’s held an apple. It was not surprising when she jumped on the opportunity to beg her old boss for another job on the new show.

We know that both Andy and Jill also have their own complicated relationships with Bethenny Frankel . Jill is an OG and no one can take that from her. But Bethenny, she’s a legend. Real Housewives royalty, without a doubt. Mount Rushmore status , sorry Jill.

Jill and Bethenny’s relationship is forever rocky. It was one of the OG friend feuds we got to see on the franchise that paved the way for so many other ripped-apart friendship contracts. Despite their tumultuous friendship, the pair recently had an unexpected reunion that was a gift to RHONY fans who miss “hanging out” with Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps through their TV screens.

Bethenny posted a photo of herself on a plane, where she happened to be seated near her old pal Jill . Iconic. “So this girl walks onto a plane… #mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk,” Bethenny captioned her Instagram post. Jill had to get some clout herself and reposted the photo with her own caption. “Pleasant flight, no turbulence,” she wrote with a winking face emoji. Jill is a lot, but I cannot wait to have her back on my TV screen.

Andy was also living for the reunion and had to chime in on the moment. “Crew en route with certified checks,” he commented on the post, as captured by @commentsbybravo on Instagram . The Bravoholics just love a good old-fashioned reunion, Andy Cohen included.

