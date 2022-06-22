ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis says resigning 'does not cross his mind' amid health struggles

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis put to bed any rumors of an upcoming resignation from the papacy. In a meeting with over a dozen Catholic bishops visiting the Vatican from Brazil, Pope Francis discussed his health and plans for the future of his reign. The pope told visiting Archbishop Roque Paloschi that resigning from...

