Reward offered for blown up Orem bathroom

As Orem officials said on a social media post, what happened inside a city park is not what anyone means when they say "they blew up a bathroom."

A $500 reward is being offered for information on anyone who literally blew up a bathroom at Windsor Park.

"The restrooms at Windsor Park were the latest victims of senseless vandalism. Whoever did this has quickly forgotten how precious toilet paper was just a few years ago," the city wrote on Facebook .

It's not known exactly when the bathroom vandalism occurred, but the social media post was put up Wednesday morning and didn't mince words.

"We are witnessing a general uptick in this kind of crappy behavior."

Anyone who knows who caused the bathroom damage and wants to claim the reward should contact the City of Orem.