Reward offered for blown up Orem bathroom

By Jeff Tavss
 3 days ago
As Orem officials said on a social media post, what happened inside a city park is not what anyone means when they say "they blew up a bathroom."

A $500 reward is being offered for information on anyone who literally blew up a bathroom at Windsor Park.

"The restrooms at Windsor Park were the latest victims of senseless vandalism. Whoever did this has quickly forgotten how precious toilet paper was just a few years ago," the city wrote on Facebook .

It's not known exactly when the bathroom vandalism occurred, but the social media post was put up Wednesday morning and didn't mince words.

"We are witnessing a general uptick in this kind of crappy behavior."

Anyone who knows who caused the bathroom damage and wants to claim the reward should contact the City of Orem.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

