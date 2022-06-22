Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at 8:30 p.m. to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge, 25 years old, was killed in the line of duty on June 21. He served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years and learned he was going to be a father in the days just before his death.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A business owner in Anderson has been sentenced after falsifying lab results following an asbestos inspection at Anderson University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Brian Thomas Rogers, 53, owner of of Rogers Environmental, LLC, was sentenced to three years of probation, to include...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six people were arrested during rally in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in downtown Greenville on Saturday, according to Greenville Police. According to police, the protest that was supposed to last from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with...
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
A procession carried fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional to Floyd's Mortuary where his arrangements will be handled. The Spartanburg community is remembering the life of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive. According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23. They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown...
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded to a call in the Woodside community and found a man lying dead near a cul de sac. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said that when deputies arrived, they discovered the deceased man had been shot at least once.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There is a crash causing traffic delays on I-85 S near mile marker 63 in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more about this crash.
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few artifacts at the Fountain Inn Museum might be too small to immediately catch the eye but one procured treasure that is the focal point of a major project is too large to even fit in the building. Jones Mill sits on a...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with murder in the shooting death of an Upstate deputy had previous run-ins with law enforcement, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Duane Heard is accused of killing 25-year-old Deputy Austin Aldridge, who was called to a domestic incident at...
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is dead after a car rolls into creek in Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened at around 3:35 p.m. on Westinghouse Road in Pendleton. According to the coroner, the driver was traveling south on Westinghouse Road and...
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bat found in Oconee County has tested positive for rabies according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The rabid bat was found near Oconee Creek Road and Edward Dorsey Drive in West Union. DHEC said at this time, no people have...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies investigated a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Deputies said the shooting happened near Webb Road in Ellenboro. They added that the shooter is in custody, and there is no active threat to the community.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seven drivers submitted Highway 124, or Old Easley Highway, to “Getting Answers,” tying it for the third, most-requested, Upstate road on our list of over 1,000. You’ll find it between Augusta Street and Highway 123, as it crosses through both Greenville and Pickens...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after one person is hurt in a shooting, according to Anderson City Police. According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on South Main Street. Police said upon arrival 23-year-old Tariq Thomas was arrested and charged...
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in Moore. The crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on Highway 221 near Center Point Drive, according to troopers. We’re told there are injuries but we do not know the seriousness of them...
CANDLER, N .C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Candler man is facing sex charges after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to a minor. Deputies said 45-year-old Kristopher Joseph Bellomo was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Indecent Exposure, Dissemination of Harmful Material...
