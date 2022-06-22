ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. NGU puts flag...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Candelight vigil held for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night at 8:30 p.m. to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge, 25 years old, was killed in the line of duty on June 21. He served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years and learned he was going to be a father in the days just before his death.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Interest Rates#The Ten#Clock#Fox Carolina#Spartanburg Co
FOX Carolina

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info

A procession carried fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Regional to Floyd's Mortuary where his arrangements will be handled. The Spartanburg community is remembering the life of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has more. On the Town: 6/23 @ 8AM. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive. According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23. They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after moped crashes into truck in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dead after shooting in Woodside community

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded to a call in the Woodside community and found a man lying dead near a cul de sac. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said that when deputies arrived, they discovered the deceased man had been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman dies after car rolls into creek in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is dead after a car rolls into creek in Pendleton, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened at around 3:35 p.m. on Westinghouse Road in Pendleton. According to the coroner, the driver was traveling south on Westinghouse Road and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bat in Oconee Co. tests positive for rabies

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bat found in Oconee County has tested positive for rabies according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The rabid bat was found near Oconee Creek Road and Edward Dorsey Drive in West Union. DHEC said at this time, no people have...
WEST UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following shooting in North Carolina

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies investigated a shooting that happened on Tuesday night. Deputies said the shooting happened near Webb Road in Ellenboro. They added that the shooter is in custody, and there is no active threat to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 124

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seven drivers submitted Highway 124, or Old Easley Highway, to “Getting Answers,” tying it for the third, most-requested, Upstate road on our list of over 1,000. You’ll find it between Augusta Street and Highway 123, as it crosses through both Greenville and Pickens...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in parking lot

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after one person is hurt in a shooting, according to Anderson City Police. According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot on South Main Street. Police said upon arrival 23-year-old Tariq Thomas was arrested and charged...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man charged for allegedly sending inappropriate videos to minor

CANDLER, N .C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Candler man is facing sex charges after allegedly sending inappropriate videos to a minor. Deputies said 45-year-old Kristopher Joseph Bellomo was charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Indecent Exposure, Dissemination of Harmful Material...
CANDLER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy