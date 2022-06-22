ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

South Texas Blood & Tissue giving away ‘United for Uvalde’ T-shirts with blood donation

 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is showing their support for Uvalde by giving away “United for Uvalde” T-shirts with every blood donation through July 4, as a way of saying thank you. If you have points in the South Texas Blood...

Crews extinguish large fire at site of now-closed restaurant on north side

SAN ANTONIO — No one was injured when flames broke out Friday evening at the site of a former restaurant along the 8400 block of Broadway in north San Antonio. At about 7:40 p.m., a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department said the effort had become "defensive." It's unclear at this point how the fire broke out, nor if anyone was inside at the time it sparked.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas Society
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

San Antonio has its own unique culture, and we're not really into adapting it to fit what folks in other parts of the country, or even the state, consider normal. We're friendly folks, often polite to a fault. But, dammit, there are certain local beliefs and traditions we're willing to fight over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
‘No one else made it’: Pediatric ICU resident relives day of Uvalde school shooting

It may be shameful to confess but I can feel myself actively tense whenever my work phone rings while working in the pediatric ICU. It’s usually the emergency room or an outside hospital calling to tell me about a critical child they have requiring ICU-level support. Anxiety washes over me momentarily. While the feeling is fleeting and soon replaced with a sense of duty, it’s always there.
UVALDE, TX
Inside a Texas abortion clinic the moment Roe was overturned

SAN ANTONIO — There were 27 patients scheduled to receive abortions Friday at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services in San Antonio. Some were already waiting outside when the clinic opened at 9 a.m., doing their best to ignore a group of protesters at the parking lot entrance, shouting at them through a loudspeaker.
TEXAS STATE
Everything’s Expensive! Wanna Make A Fast $12k? Go Fugitive Hunting In Texas!

Margaret Lorrain Smith has been on the run now for over a decade after being charged with capital murder in the death of her then-husband George Smith in 2007. After being indicted along with the man she hired to do the job, Dylan Laughrey, he was convicted and got a life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. She was able to flee while out on bond in 2009 and disappear. The only female on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, she was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio 12 years ago. She allegedly hired Laughrey to kill her husband, and on August 6, 2007, lured her husband to Surfside Beach where he was beaten to death to the point of being unrecognizable, by Laughrey--according to court records. The motive was allegedly a life insurance policy she was listed on as the beneficiary.
TEXAS STATE
What to expect at this year's "Pride Bigger than Texas"

SAN ANTONIO — After two years, Pride Bigger Than Texas is making a big return Saturday with over 150 parade entries and major sponsorships like Bud Light and USAA. "We started in a small parking lot here off of Main Avenue has now turned into this large festival," Pride San Antonio Inc. President Phillip Barcena reminisced about the festivals humble origins.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces the 43rd CineFestival San Antonio on July 6-10

San Antonio — San Antonio’s original Latinx film festival returns on July 6 through July 10 at the historic Guadalupe Theater with a large Texas filmmaker presence. Featuring 85 films, including 22 films from San Antonio and 24 films in the Lone Star State, CineFestival San Antonio continues to support local and regional filmmakers while offering a well-rounded program to local audiences that also includes national and international films that highlight artistic excellence and diversity.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas firefighter suspended after pointing gun at 2 firefighters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been suspended indefinitely without pay after pointing a gun at two fellow firefighters, the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing suspension records. Captain Rogelio Loredo admitted to waving the pistol but told investigators he was joking around. The incident...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
