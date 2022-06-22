ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Community spaces awarded improvement funds in western Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ6yc_0gIqX9Ce00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDevelopment has awarded grants that total more than $420,000 to improve community spaces in Massachusetts.

Five communities in western Massachusetts receiving grants include Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Belchertown, and Great Barrington. The funds awarded through Commonwealth Places are used to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, such as new outdoor community spaces, public art exhibits, cultural events, and more.

  • Belchertown Community Alliance was granted $8,000 for the design process of art to be displayed in one of the conservation areas.
  • Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will receive $10,000 to install water and sewer access at Center Space in downtown Chicopee, which will allow Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack and three other food trucks to occupy the pocket park beginning summer 2022.
Mural in downtown Holyoke to display Puerto Rican cultural pride
  • Five large-scale murals are being installed in downtown Holyoke. Beyond Walls, Inc. was awarded $50,000 to support the installation ahead of Noche de San Juan Festival, an annual event held in June that celebrates Puerto Rican music, food, traditional crafts, and more.
  • Gateway City Farmers Markets was awarded $14,602 to create a public space for food delivery in Brockton and Springfield.
  • Ten new murals will be installed in Springfield’s Mason Square, Metro Center, and North End neighborhoods. Commonwealth Mural Collaborative was awarded $50,000 for Fresh Paint Springfield’s festival being held in September.
  • Blues to Green, Inc. was awarded $50,000 for the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival being held in August.
  • A tea shop in Great Barrington was awarded $10,160 to expand its outdoor space at the intersection of Pleasant and Main Streets in the Housatonic Village of Great Barrington. Extra Special Teas, a nonprofit that employs adults with special needs as servers, baristas, craft makers, content providers, and administrators, offers cultural and social events for residents and visitors.

“The Commonwealth Places program is an important resource designed to advance local projects that energize public spaces and welcome people to downtown neighborhoods and commercial districts,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors. “The Baker-Polito Administration is proud to see MassDevelopment invest in bringing these community-led projects to fruition.”

“Community spaces, public art exhibits, and cultural events are at the heart of placemaking, and cities and towns across Massachusetts recognize the positive impact of these projects in supporting local economies and enhancing quality of life,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “MassDevelopment is pleased to award these Commonwealth Places grants to help organizations build capacity, engage residents and visitors, and implement projects that reimagine public spaces.”

The additional funds are awarded for projects in Boston, Brockton, Fall River, Ipswich, Lowell, New Bedford, and Salem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke, Massachusetts

Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the excitement of seeing new places and the thrill of experiencing different cultures. Located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, at the foot of the Berkshires, is one of the finest examples of Victorian-era architecture in the region. Built-in 1869 by William Skinner, this beautiful home and gardens were owned by the Skinner family until 1959, when daughter Catherine Skinner Kilborne and her heirs gave the Wistariahurst to the City of Holyoke with the stipulation that the home be used for cultural and educational purposes. Today, the Wistariahurst Museum is dedicated to preserving the culture and history of Holyoke and makes for a fascinating visit.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Chicopee fireworks event with parade being held on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street. The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. The gates […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Great Barrington, MA
City
Brockton, MA
City
Housatonic, MA
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#San Juan#Art#Massdevelopment#Commonwealth Places#Puerto Rican#Walls Inc
Live 95.9

Free: Great News for Berkshire County Parents and Soon to Be Parents

I remember prior to my daughter being born my wife and I like most parents were getting all of the preparations together in our Pittsfield home before our daughter joined our family. We, of course, got the nursery set up, put together the crib had clothing and bedding ready to go, and much more. You know, the typical stuff. It was a very exciting time as anticipation was in the air. We could not wait to meet our daughter.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WWLP

Municipal energy coming to Hampshire County

The town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice, an aggregation services company is to implement an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) to help reduce the local and state carbon footprint.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

AJ Hastings To Close After Over 100 Years In Downtown Amherst

AJ Hastings, the iconic Amherst office and school supplies store at 45 South Pleasant Street in downtown Amherst announced today (7/24) that they will be closing after 108 years in Business. The last day of business will be July 17. The annoucement was made in a posting on Facebook and...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy