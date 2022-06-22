Man indicted on firearms offense

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a 36-year-old man was indicted on a firearms charge in Luzerne County.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Antonio Menzel Clark, of Ashley, possessed a handgun when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

