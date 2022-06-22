ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man indicted on firearms offense

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SubIJ_0gIqX0G700

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a 36-year-old man was indicted on a firearms charge in Luzerne County.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Antonio Menzel Clark, of Ashley, possessed a handgun when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

Former felon indicted on firearms, meth charges

The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

DA: Scranton stabbing may be a result of gang activity

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gang activity concerns are increasing after the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Scranton. Eyewitness News has been following developments ever since the deadly stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon. Crosses, balloons, and emotional messages adorned a parking lot light post-Friday afternoon at 3 W Olive Plaza. It’s the scene of Wednesday’s stabbing […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Alleged dealer of meth, arrested in drug scheme

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced an arrest of a man they say is an alleged dealer in connection to a meth and heroin selling scheme. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday Maurice Flipper Johnson, 35, was arrested after a search was done at a residence on McCloskey Lane […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland County man charged with firearm offense

Williamsport, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged this week by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On June 15, Alex Santiago, 40, of Mt. Carmel allegedly was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Due to a previous felony conviction, Santiago is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Additional threat charges against local man accused of threatening Gov. Wolf

A Lackawanna County man awaiting trial for allegedly threatening Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year faces new charges after investigators say he threatened in an email to kill four Lackawanna County prosecutors. 40-year old Christopher Ward from Covington Township, was arrested on multiple counts of retaliation against a prosecutor and other charges and ordered held in Lackawanna County Prison on $500,000 bail. Ward had been free on bail in the initial case.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ashley, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives

Jersey Shore, Pa. —As police officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Region Police Department spoke with a woman, she motioned with her eyes several times to show where a person was inside her home. Officers asked the woman to step outside of the residence located near the 300 block of Old Route 200 in Jersey Shore and entered the home. As they cleared the residence, officers called out for Todd Aaron Hill, 48, of Williamsport to reveal himself. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Councilman addresses abuse allegations facing Williamsport principal

Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting. Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well. He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police seeking identity of hit-and-run suspect

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County. Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
WFMZ-TV Online

Troopers fatally shoot armed man in Poconos, police say

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police shot and killed a man Thursday night in the Poconos. The agency said 59-year-old Keith Carroll was armed with a 9mm handgun. Police tell us it was Carroll's wife Isabel who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, telling them Carroll was depressed and locked in a room with a gun. Officers quickly responded to the house on Highpoint Dr. in Jackson Township, Monroe County, and while they were able to communicate with him, they said he was intoxicated and made threats against himself and the officers.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

A closer look at the ‘Stand Your Ground Law’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Gun rights continue to be a topic of intense debate and discussion across the nation. Included in those debates are the legalities of when a person can use deadly force. June 3rd, a man shot a woman as she left a nail salon at the Pittston Township Shopping Plaza. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with possessing a weapon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 41-year-old inmate in federal prison was indicted for possessing a weapon on June 9. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleged that around June 9, Hubert Carter possessed a 5.5-inch metal implement with a cloth handle that could be used as a weapon. The maximum penalty for […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PTSA releases statement on dropped murder charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president issued a statement on the judge’s decision to drop the murder charges against the woman who struck and killed two state troopers and one pedestrian in March. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on Monday, March […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty to purposely torching home

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty after purposely lighting his former home in Luzerne County on fire. Joseph Policare admitted to setting styrofoam on fire inside the home on Defoe Street in Pittston last October. Several witnesses told police he yelled, "let it burn." Policare will undergo a...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Reactions to three arrested in fatal stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three juveniles are being charged as adults after a stabbing in Scranton ends with another teenager dead. Eyewitness News first told you about the attack Wednesday night, not far from Scranton high school. Several people tell Eyewitness News what started as a fight on Olive Street spilled into 3 W. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver In Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver in Berks County. The vehicle pictured above was seen on surveillance video striking the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, driving through bushes, and hitting more items in the parking lot on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, state police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Justice for Gabe: Family speaks out on sentencing day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after police say he killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit and run. 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was killed by a hit-and-run driver in March of 2021 while riding his bike. Police charged Robert Ball in February for the crime. He […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton homicide investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three individuals were arrested in regards to the fatal stabbing that took place Wednesday afternoon. Amir Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with Aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Nahsyeis Williams, 16, Scranton. Charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Groin kick leads to felony assault charge against woman

Williamsport, Pa. —Watching from their vehicle, officers with the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported observing a car nearly strike another head-on as it traveled on Sheridan Street on June 21.. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle as it continued to travel. The driver jerked the wheel with enough force to pull the vehicle over and almost strike a car parked on the side of the road, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy