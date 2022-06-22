Man indicted on firearms offense
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a 36-year-old man was indicted on a firearms charge in Luzerne County.
U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Antonio Menzel Clark, of Ashley, possessed a handgun when he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.Former felon indicted on firearms, meth charges
The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0