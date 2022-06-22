ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

The Evergreen State College warns public after black bear spotted on Olympia campus

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

A bear was spotted on The Evergreen State College’s Olympia campus Tuesday afternoon, prompting officials to warn the public.

The college shared an image on social media Wednesday of a what they described as a young, black bear walking on a lawn near a shed. The bear was spotted around 2 p.m. near Overhulse Road Northwest and Evergreen Parkway, said college spokesperson Kelly Von Holtz.

The bear was last seen heading in the direction of a trail parallel to Evergreen Parkway, Von Holtz said. The college does not know where it went from there, she added.

Anyone visiting the trails around the college were advised to make “plenty of noise” to avoid surprising the bear, give it space to retreat without feeling threatened and don’t make eye contact, Von Holtz said. Dogs should remain leashed on the trails, she added.

This is the first bear sighting that has been confirmed this year at the college, Von Holtz said. Still, she said this sighting shouldn’t be considered unusual.

“We have 1,000 acres of forest so it’s totally not unlikely to come across wildlife,” Von Holtz said.

The public can report bear sightings to Washington Fish and Wildlife at 360-902-2036 or email enforcement-web@dfw.wa.gov . Von Holtz said people can also call 911 if they feel they are in danger.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

The History of Drive-Thru Coffee Stands in Thurston County

The Pacific Northwest has arguably the strongest coffee culture in the United States. But while the quality of coffee is still important to enthusiasts, there is a growing demand for fast and convenient ways for one to get their morning brew. The first drive-thru coffee stands—no bigger than an average bedroom—opened 30 years ago. The idea caught on quickly, solidifying drive-thru coffee as a staple within the Thurston County community.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
whatsupnw.com

Summer Fun Activities in Olympia and Beyond

Thurston County is the ideal place to spend time outdoors enjoying the beautiful weather of a Pacific Northwest summer. Discover new biking or walking trails under the perfectly tempered shining sun or explore an eclectic arts and music scene in the urban setting of the state capital. The makers and craftsmen of the county welcome you to adventure in the unmatched natural beauty of the South Puget Sound. Take advantage of one of the most iconic spots in Washington to find a local brew, head to a music festival or take your bike on a scenic trail. Whatever adventure you are looking for this summer, Thurston County has got it all with a small town, locally made spirit.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreen#Black Bear
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
redmond-reporter.com

Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

What Lies Beneath: Neely Mansion’s Unique Artifact

A discussion concerning a blue spruce tree next to Neely Mansion, a local National Historic Landmark, led to a noteworthy and intriguing discovery. Neely Mansion Board members and avid gardeners Carol Grimes and Hilda Meryhew were consulting with an arborist concerning the 100+year old blue spruce next to the Mansion. While examining the soil at the base, they discovered a small portion of what appeared to be a stone. Self-professed ‘rock-hound’ Carol and Hilda began digging and pulled it out.
AUBURN, WA
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
q13fox.com

Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 'Cho Cho', believed to be the oldest siamang in human care

TACOMA, Wash. - The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium announced that one of its siamang apes, Cho Cho, was humanely euthanized after a rapid decline in his health on Wednesday. Cho Cho, born in 1967, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the United States and possibly the world. The zoo’s head veterinarian, Dr. Karen Wold, said Cho Cho’s quality of life deteriorated quickly over the past week.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Music in the Park at Port Plaza Features the Brothers Hammond

Prepare to be entertained with exceptional musicianship and distinctive rich and soulful vocal harmonies when The Brothers Hammond take the stage at a free Music in the Park at Port Plaza concert, Sunday, July 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port of Olympia’s Port Plaza.
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
146
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy