The New York Yankees may lose Aaron Judge when he becomes a free agent next winter, but the two sides were able to come to an important agreement on Friday. Judge and the Yankees have settled on a contract for the 2022 season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The development is a positive one since it means the two sides will not need to go to arbitration to determine how much Judge will be paid.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO