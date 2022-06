KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM)- The Kalamazoo Community Foundation is currently searching for its next CEO and President. Carrie Pickett Erway stepped down from that position in May from her role as CEO and President, after more than a decade with the foundation. Spokesperson Jordan Duckens told MLive Pickett Erway left the position to spend more time with her family.

