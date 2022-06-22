ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Reveals Why He Can’t Stop Crashing His Fans’ Weddings

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Tom Hanks shared on Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” why in recent years he’s become a serial wedding crasher at his fans’ weddings, whether he’s “invited or not.”

The “Elvis” actor, who loves to hilariously photobomb his supporters on their big day, revealed why he has a passion for wedding crashing.

“It’s my ego, unchecked,” Hanks said jokingly.

He added: “I just can’t help but think, ‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh, I know, me!’”

In March, Hanks stunned a bride when he united with her bridal party outside of a hotel in downtown Pittsburgh to take photos .

The group was preparing to leave the venue when the longtime actor pulled up to join in on the snapshot session.

The bride, Grace Gwaltney, shared that she was blown away to see the star.

“He was like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,’ and I immediately froze and was just looking around,” Gwaltney told KCRA at the time. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Hanks, who was declared a “man of many hats” by the show’s host, has crashed so many weddings that Meyers showcased the actor’s best wedding-crasher moments during the episode, with some clips even dating back to the early 2000s.

The movie heavyweight also explained the time he took his affinity for wedding crashing internationally, after he stumbled upon a bride’s wedding while filming 2009’s “Angels and Demons” in Rome.

Hanks told Meyers that the set crew wasn’t privy that a wedding party had booked the venue they were filming in, the Pantheon, on the same day.

“This limousine pulled up, and it was the bride and the groom trying to ‘get me to the church on time,’” Hanks said. “And they couldn’t do it because we had all this stuff going on.”

“It was like ‘Uh, how do we fix this?’ So, like a stalker — you know, ‘Hey miss, miss, miss!’ — I knocked on the window, I said ‘Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honor of escorting you to your bridal altar?’ So we did it!” the actor recalled.

Hanks then joked to Meyers that the couple may not have initially recognized him at the time due to his “chemically straightened hair,” he said, pointing to his hairstyle in the throwback photo from the ceremony.

“I don’t like to think I crashed a wedding. I provided a service,” the leading man added.

“Elvis,” in which Hanks plays manager to the rock ‘n’ roll icon, hits theaters on Friday. Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

