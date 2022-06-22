ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Springfield Water & Sewer rates increase July 1

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwVvR_0gIqW8mm00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rates will soon increase for customers of Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

As of July 1st customers will see a 6.5 % increase in their bills. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told 22News that the increase in rates is driven by needed improvements to the Commission’s infrastructure.

Water and sewer bill assistance available to Springfield and Ludlow homeowners

Spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said this is a much-needed project that will benefit their customers in the long run. “This is a $550 million capital improvement program that we’re embarking on over the next six years at really an accelerated schedule to upgrade treatment plants, pipes underground. We have a lot of aging infrastructure and that’s really what’s driving the rate increase.”

Although prices are increasing, the Commission will also increase its customer assistance program to help those struggling to pay their water and sewer bills. As of July 1st, the annual credit will increase from $125 to $250.

Rate increases are expected to become more modest once the program is completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

Related
MassLive.com

South Holyoke Homes expects 12 rental units to open in fall

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Housing Authority expects to welcome tenants to 12 affordable rental units in November, part of the South Holyoke Homes Project across from Carlos Vega Park. The three-phase project over several years entails rental units and homeownership opportunities. Matthew Mainville, the authority’s executive director, said infrastructure...
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilors talk property tax relief

City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts are expected to act before the end of the fiscal year on June 30th to assign surplus funds. A special meeting of the City Council has been scheduled for Monday to take up proposals from the administration to transfer almost $10 million in free cash to reserve accounts where the money would be available for the city to use during the upcoming fiscal year.
WWLP

Municipal energy coming to Hampshire County

The town of Amherst has signed a contract with MassPowerChoice, an aggregation services company is to implement an inter-municipal community choice aggregation (CCA) to help reduce the local and state carbon footprint.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Springfield Water Sewer#Ludlow#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
westernmassnews.com

Online RMV transactions set to be unavailable due to system upgrade

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday that all online ID and license transactions will be unavailable for a portion of this weekend due to system upgrades. The Massachusetts RMV posted online that transactions will be unavailable from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. The RMV...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield self-storage business gains Planning Board support

WESTFIELD — A developer on North Road is a step closer to building a self-storage business near Arm Brook, after the Westfield Planning Board approved his site plan on Tuesday. Geeleher Enterprises received a special permit for four climate-controlled buildings of 16,275 square feet, 13,650 square feet, 5,600 square...
WESTFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawmakers eye $250m for East-West rail

A TRANSPORTATION BOND BILL headed for a vote this week in the House includes language authorizing $250 million in spending on East-West rail, but nothing about the creation of a new authority to oversee the project’s development. The bill, if it is approved by the Legislature, would steer the...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy