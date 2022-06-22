ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Times Square Killer' Richard Cottingham arraigned in 1968 murder

Serial killer Richard Cottingham was arraigned in a 1968 murder on Long Island.

Cottingham, 75, also known as the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer, murdered at least 11 young women and girls in New York and New Jersey between 1967 and 1980.

DNA evidence confirmed that Cottingham committed the murder of Diane Cusick.

Cusick's body was found in the Green Acres Mall parking lot in Valley Stream.

Cottingham is already serving a life sentence in New Jersey state prison for murder since 1981.

Cottingham will be arraigned via telecast from a New Jersey prison in Nassau County court Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
Daily Beast

Cops: Florida Woman Arrested on Hate Crimes Charges for Pepper Spraying Four Asian Women

New York City police arrested Madeline Barker of Florida on Friday on several hate crimes charges, according to the department. Barker is accused of initiating a verbal fight with four women in their mid-twenties, making multiple anti-Asian remarks, and then pepper spraying the victims. Someone recorded the June 11 incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, as was reported by the New York Daily News. According to police, Barker told a nearby Asian man, whom the victims say they do not know, to “take all your b—hes back where you came from.” One of the victims told ABC Channel 7 that she was unable to open her eyes for 40 minutes after the hate-fueled pepper spraying. Police charged Barker, 47, with two counts of assault as a hate crime, two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime, and four counts of harassment as a hate crime.
The Independent

Woman escapes kidnapping with secret Grubhub message

A New York restaurant called the police after receiving an online food order with additional instructions asking for help and succeeded in saving a woman who was being held hostage.The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, north of Manhattan, is a restaurant open 24 hours a day and they received an online order on Sunday at around 5am that said “please call police,” owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The plea was included in the “additional instructions” section of the order. “Please don’t make it obvious,” the message said. Ms Barmejo said that staff at the Irish eatery called...
CBS New York

Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches rival fan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game. Video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked. Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. Both victims are OK. Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. 
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
