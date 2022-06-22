ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert just launched her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart—shop our top picks

By Jada Kennzie, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Give your home a Southern flair with Miranda Lambert's new Walmart home collection. Wanda June Home/Walmart

Country music star Miranda Lambert has just released her new home line, Wanda June Home Collection , which is available exclusively at Walmart. The collection features dozens of home goods, ranging from rugs and pillows to cooking dishes and dinnerware sets and is affordably priced, with all items coming in under $200.

Lambert's collection is named after the two women who had a major influence on her life, her mother Beverly June Lambert and grandmother Wanda Louise Coker. "They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” said Lambert in a Walmart press release .

The collection infuses Southern charm and hospitality into its products, with all of the pieces having a warm and inviting feel. Some even include cute Southern sayings like "well, bless your heart" and "hot mess." Lambert also expressed her excitement of bringing the collection to Walmart, adding that her grandpa was even a store greeter at the retail giant once upon a time.

Pieces from the collection are getting great feedback so far, while some have already sold out. We've rounded up our favorite picks from the Wanda June Home Collection, which are listed below.

Top picks from the Wanda June Home collection

Give your home a Southern flair with Miranda Lambert's new Wanda June Home Collection at Walmart. Wanda June Home/Walmart

Shop the Wanda June Home collection

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miranda Lambert just launched her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart—shop our top picks

