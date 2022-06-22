ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2: Ewan McGregor ‘Hopes We Do Another,’ but Crew More Hesitant

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SJxS_0gIqVE2600

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” finale on Disney+.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” has completed its six-episode run on Disney+, which begs the question: will the “Star Wars” series return for Season 2? “Obi-Wan” was developed and billed as a limited series, but so was “Big Little Lies” and “The White Lotus.” The series came to a conclusive end with young Leia being safely returned home, Reva overcoming the Dark Side and Obi-Wan back on Tatooine looking after Luke. There were no major cliffhangers, although Darth Vader still looms large. One person definitely eager for “Obi-Wan” Season 2 is the Jedi himself, Ewan McGregor .

“I really hope we do another,” McGregor told British GQ before the finale aired. “If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

Hayden Christensen , who reprised his role of Darth Vader in the series, is also game to keep playing the character, though he could do so either in an a second season of “Obi-Wan” or a different series.

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character,” Christensen told Radio Times . “You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so…I would certainly be open to [returning for ‘Obi-Wan’ Season 2].”

While the actors are all in on “Obi-Wan” Season 2, the show’s creative team is acting a bit more hesitant. As series director Deborah Chow recently told Entertainment Tonight , “For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It really is one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow added.

Lucasfilm president and “Obi-Wan” executive producer Kathleen Kennedy agreed with Chow, telling ET, “Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

All six episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are streaming on Disney+.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Molly Shannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obi Wan Kenobi#British#Radio Times
