AG sues Scottsdale board for alleged open meeting violations

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the Scottsdale Unified School District, saying the governing board violated the state’s open meeting law last August.

Brnovich said the board issued content-based restrictions on public comment and allowed people to only talk about one of the agenda items.

According to the attorney general’s complaint, board members also violated the law when they cut off speakers who tried to give input on any other topic including a proposed mask mandate that was also on the agenda.

The lawsuit seeks to have board member Jann-Michael Greenburg removed, impose civil penalties on the board and ensure no future open meeting law violations occur.

Greenberg was the board’s president at the time of the alleged violations.

The school district said in a statement that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation but maintains the board complied with the open meeting law “with respect to the statutorily required hearings and the meetings held in August 2021.”

