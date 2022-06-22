ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha metro examiners receive American Red Cross Lifesaving Award

By Michael Earnest
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csBqp_0gIqUyEN00

Examiners Brad Dietlin and Matt Shields of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles helped save the life of fellow examiner Tom Lewiston.

Their actions awarded them the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award by the Omaha/Council Bluffs Red Cross chapter.

This award is sanctioned by the American Red Cross in Washington D.C.

See the full press release below:

“Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles Examiners Brad Dietlin and Matt Shields received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for their extraordinary actions to save the life on a fellow examiner. The awards were presented by the Omaha/Council Bluffs Red Cross Chapter.

'I cannot convey how proud I am of the actions taken by Brad and Matt last fall that saved the life of their fellow co-worker,' said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. 'While Brad and Matt were administering CPR, the actions of other staff members who summoned emergency personnel and assisted with directing activities of the office all combined for a successful outcome.'

Matt and Brad were nominated for the award by Tom Lewiston, the examiner whose life was saved. The award is sanctioned by the American Red Cross in Washington D.C. for selfless and humane action using lifesaving skills.

'There is no way I can ever express how grateful my wife and I are,' said Tom Lewiston. 'Nominating Brad and Matt for this award was a great way to say thank you, and I would be dead if not for their heroic acts.'

'I would like to thank the applicant who was on the drive test with Tom when the medical event occurred for immediately returning to the office for help', said Director Lahm. 'Her actions set in motion the steps creating a positive outcome for Tom.'”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Crews respond to trash, tire fire near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of you may have noticed a big plume of smoke over North Omaha Friday evening. Omaha Fire crews were on the scene telling 6 News a pile of trash and tires ignited a little before 6 p.m. down a hill from the intersection of 14th & Ohio.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Omaha church gives away 200 gas cards this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pain at the pump is no joke but if you can wake up early Saturday free gas can be yours. The Salem Baptist Church is stepping in to give you a much-needed break. Saturday at 9 a.m. they’re giving away 200 $25 gas cards to QuikTrip...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Lifesaving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
kfornow.com

Local Covid Numbers Edging Upward Again

Lincoln, NE (June 24, 2022) Covid 19 case numbers have edged upward the past few days. Lancaster County averaged 72 new cases per day last week. The City-County Health Department reported 93 new cases today after 129 yesterday and 91 the day before. The Covid 19 Risk Dial remains in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Ground broken on massive sports complex west of Omaha

A youth sports organization based in Elkhorn broke ground Thursday on a multimillion-dollar, multi-sports complex that officials project will eventually draw more than 1 million visitors a year. “We’ll be the second-largest visitor attraction in the State of Nebraska when it’s fully operational,” said Bruce O’Neel, the executive director of...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln liquor store helps out furry neighbors from Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local liquor store held a fundraiser on Thursday to help out its furry friends across the street at the Capital Humane Society. The Still near 70th Street and Highway 2 hosted the event, where people got to come to taste local beers, malts, ciders and seltzers. Polish dogs were also provided to eventgoers.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 480 will soon be closed in some sections for one month. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, I-480 westbound from Dodge Street to 17th Street will be closed started July 5 at 9 a.m. to August 5 at 9 p.m. The 13th and 14th...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy