PADUCAH — The City of Paducah announced today that the traffic signal at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson St. will be removed in favor of an all-way-stop. The City explained that the existing traffic light will begin flashing red in all directions in order to help ease the transition, beginning on July 1. The Public Works Department will install stop-signs on all four corners of in August, and they will remain covered until Sept. 1. Once they are uncovered, the traffic signal will be removed.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO