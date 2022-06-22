ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Popular Wichita craft brewery celebrating 7 years with a big parking lot party

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

It’s hard to believe it’s been only seven years since Wichita became a haven for craft beer lovers.

But the birthday of Hopping Gnome Brewing Company — one of the first craft brewery tap rooms in Wichita when it opened in 2015 at 1710 E. Douglas — always marks that sudsy milestone.

The brewery, founded by husband-and-wife Torrey and Stacy Lattin, will celebrate “seven groovy years” on Saturday with a big parking lot party set up behind the brewery.

The 1970s-themed event, which will last from noon to 11 p.m., will feature food trucks at lunch and dinner, live music and $5 beers served from a beer trailer. Saturday is expected to be a hot day, Lattin said, and she advises that fans stop in for a bit in the afternoon, go cool off, then return in the evening.

“And if you can’t take the heat, just come in the evening,” she said. “We have a lot of great bands this year.”

Live music will start at 5 p.m. with Harrison Steele followed by Molly Neeley, Rachelle Love and Rudy Love Jr., who will sprinkle some 1970s Stevie Wonder hits into their set. Headliners Uche & The Crash should wrap up about 11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmfbp_0gIqTBSL00
The crew at Hopping Gnome Brewing, including founders Torrey and Stacy Lattin, second and third from top left, will celebrate their seventh anniversary with a 1970s-themed parking lot party on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The party also will include a live community art project led by artist Landen Swearingen, who will help attendees create a big spray paint project that he’ll later auction off to benefit the charity Wichita’ Littlest Heroes .

“It’ll be super easy,” Lattin said. “Anyone can participate. You don’t have to be an artist.”

From noon to 4 p.m., food trucks Big B’s Beef, Busy B’s, Brown box Bakery and Mrs. Cole’s Tropical Sno will be serving. From 4 to 8 p.m., Taters N Toppings and Smokin Diner will be there. The owners of M&M Insurance, Hopping Gnome’s neighbors who are loaning the use of their parking lot for the party, also will grill and sell hamburgers, hot dogs and chips with proceeds going to Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

The Hopping Gnome tap room won’t be open during the party unless there’s bad weather. All activities will be in the parking lot directly behind it, accessible off of Hydraulic.

The party will also include face painting, caricature drawings, yard games and other fun activities.

Lattin said that in addition to beer and a newly-tapped hard seltzer, Hopping Gnome will have water available, but she encourages attendees to bring extra water as well.

She also encourages people to bring cash for food. Doing so will help lines move more quickly and keep people out of the heat and enjoying the party under tents set up for the event.

Admission to the party is free.

wichitabyeb.com

First look at Angela’s Cafe

Less than a year ago, the latest Angela’s Cafe opened at 300 S. Greenwich. This followed the closing of their 21st street location. We have fond memories of visiting the Angela’s Cafe on east Central and decided to go check out this latest iteration of the Mexican restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com

First look at the new west side Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Wichita was first introduced to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in 2004 when the first location opened in the Waterfront development at 9990 E. 13th St. And now, 18 years later, the west side gets their own location. The national burger chain officially opened to the public on Wednesday, and we dropped by to check it out.
wichitabyeb.com

One restaurant to reopen while another closes on Friday

There’s a bit of good news and bad news taking place on Friday, June 24. One restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow when Fat Ernie’s at 2806 S. Hydraulic. They have been closed for a few weeks. The diner, which specializes in different all-you-can-eat specials, fried chicken, breakfast, catfish and more, actually re-opened last week. One of my friends stopped by as he’s a huge fan. They were forced to close again after some building issues, but will now be back on Friday. Good luck trying to find a parking spot tomorrow.
KAKE TV

Busy ramp in Wichita to close this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are going to Hartman Arena to see ZZ Top tonight, you need to know about some road work which could change your route. The northbound exit from I-235 to northbound I-135 will be closed from 7 pm to 9 p.m. tonight. Crews will be off-loading beams for bridge construction.
First Look at Sbarro

First Look at Sbarro

There’s been a part of Wichita awaiting the return of Sbarro to our city. The day finally arrived when the first of many locations inside Kwik Shops opened. The 514 S. Oliver store was the first location to bring the fast food Italian chain back. Let’s take a look inside.
Lifestyle
Arts
Drinks
Food & Drinks
KSN News

Fireworks shows around Kansas for the 4th of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans have a lot of choices for where, when and how to celebrate Independence Day 2022. Towns across the state are holding all kinds of different events. Some are on the Fourth of July. Some are on other days around the Fourth. Most include fireworks, but some do not. Please, let us […]
KWCH.com

Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee. Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs. The Wind Surge said it implemented the...
KAKE TV

Wichita woman located after fear for her safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
KWCH.com

Team of future service dogs arrives in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six puppies, just weeks old, arrived in Wichita Thursday aboard a plane that touched down at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The pups are the newest members of Canine Companions, an organization specialized in training future service dogs across the country. Jim Stewart is the pilot...
The Wichita Eagle

