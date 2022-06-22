Popular Wichita craft brewery celebrating 7 years with a big parking lot party

It’s hard to believe it’s been only seven years since Wichita became a haven for craft beer lovers.

But the birthday of Hopping Gnome Brewing Company — one of the first craft brewery tap rooms in Wichita when it opened in 2015 at 1710 E. Douglas — always marks that sudsy milestone.

The brewery, founded by husband-and-wife Torrey and Stacy Lattin, will celebrate “seven groovy years” on Saturday with a big parking lot party set up behind the brewery.

The 1970s-themed event, which will last from noon to 11 p.m., will feature food trucks at lunch and dinner, live music and $5 beers served from a beer trailer. Saturday is expected to be a hot day, Lattin said, and she advises that fans stop in for a bit in the afternoon, go cool off, then return in the evening.

“And if you can’t take the heat, just come in the evening,” she said. “We have a lot of great bands this year.”

Live music will start at 5 p.m. with Harrison Steele followed by Molly Neeley, Rachelle Love and Rudy Love Jr., who will sprinkle some 1970s Stevie Wonder hits into their set. Headliners Uche & The Crash should wrap up about 11 p.m.

The crew at Hopping Gnome Brewing, including founders Torrey and Stacy Lattin, second and third from top left, will celebrate their seventh anniversary with a 1970s-themed parking lot party on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The party also will include a live community art project led by artist Landen Swearingen, who will help attendees create a big spray paint project that he’ll later auction off to benefit the charity Wichita’ Littlest Heroes .

“It’ll be super easy,” Lattin said. “Anyone can participate. You don’t have to be an artist.”

From noon to 4 p.m., food trucks Big B’s Beef, Busy B’s, Brown box Bakery and Mrs. Cole’s Tropical Sno will be serving. From 4 to 8 p.m., Taters N Toppings and Smokin Diner will be there. The owners of M&M Insurance, Hopping Gnome’s neighbors who are loaning the use of their parking lot for the party, also will grill and sell hamburgers, hot dogs and chips with proceeds going to Wichita’s Littlest Heroes.

The Hopping Gnome tap room won’t be open during the party unless there’s bad weather. All activities will be in the parking lot directly behind it, accessible off of Hydraulic.

The party will also include face painting, caricature drawings, yard games and other fun activities.

Lattin said that in addition to beer and a newly-tapped hard seltzer, Hopping Gnome will have water available, but she encourages attendees to bring extra water as well.

She also encourages people to bring cash for food. Doing so will help lines move more quickly and keep people out of the heat and enjoying the party under tents set up for the event.

Admission to the party is free.