Coeur D'alene, ID

North Idaho College board selecting new president

KTVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees is expected to choose the school’s new president tonight. Trustees will meet at 6 in the Edminster Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on...

www.ktvb.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustees choose new president

COEUR d’ALENE — After a national search, the North Idaho College board of trustees have selected the institution’s 11th president. Trustees voted 3-2 on Wednesday to offer the position to Dr. Nick Swayne and begin contract negotiations. “North Idaho College plays a critical role in this community,...
