North Idaho College board selecting new president

In the wake of George Floyd's death, Spokane attorney Natasha Hill stood up to decry what she saw as a rotten law enforcement system, going back to the very beginning. "Police were created to return people escaping from slavery back to slave masters," the Inlander reported Hill, a Black woman, saying at a June 2020 rally. "If you have joined the ranks, you should know your history and be prepared. You are complicit in the worst gang this country has ever seen. State-sanctioned, funded. That is why we are here, to support the message of Black Lives Matter, that the police need to be defunded."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO