Nia Vardalos reunites with on-screen husband John Corbett as they begin filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 along the coast of Greece

Nia Vardalos reunited with her on-screen husband John Corbett as filming began on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in Greece.

The dynamic duo were spotted shooting scenes for the movie in Rafina, about 30 kilometers outside of Athens, on Wednesday.

Nia, 59, has her hands full this time around, serving as not just the star of the film but also director.

Despite the many demands of her new role, the star made it all look effortless as she threw herself into character.

Nia wore a button down denim dress and her hair up into a ponytail while John sported a grey top and jeans.

The on-screen couple smiled as they strolled along the beach together through various lounge chairs and umbrellas.

An assistant followed Nia along with an umbrella while another trailed the duo with a microphone in hand.

Other familiar faces included actress Gia Carides, who plays cousin Nikki, and Louis Mandylor, who plays Toula's brother Nick Portokalos.

The sighting came just a day after Vardalos, who wrote and starred in the first two movies, announced filming had begun on My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

She also gleefully revealed she would be directing this latest installment.

Walk and talk: Nia wore a button down denim dress and her hair up into a ponytail while John sported a grey top and jeans

'So, I have an announcement. We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Wedding 3 and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything,' she said.

'They're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens,' she added.

Vardalos then announced her new role by teaching viewers the Greek word for director.

'What that means is director. And guess who the director is? It's me!' she squealed.

Look who's here! Other familiar faces included actress Gia Carides, who plays cousin Nikki, and Louis Mandylor, who plays Toula's brother Nick Portokalos

She captioned the video, 'Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!'

My Big Fat Greek Wedding became one of the most successful indie films of all time when it was released in 2002.

The comedy about Toula and Ian's wedding and the convergence of their crazy families, earned $241.4 million domestic and $368.7 million worldwide, from just a $5 million budget.

The cast returned in 2016 for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, which wasn't quite as successful, earning $59.6 million domestic and $90.6 million worldwide.

Vardalos confirmed last year a third film was in the works but production was on hold due to their inability to get insurance.

The cast also suffered a loss last year with the death of actor Michael Constantine, who played patriarch Gus Portokalos.

Vardalos revealed Constantine asked them to make the third film without him, and she wrote the script with his wishes in mind.

'He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon,' she posted to Instagram.

The plot for this latest installment remains under wraps but Varadalos assured fans Ian and Toula 'are not grandparents!' in this sequel.