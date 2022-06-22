ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Bang From Smash-And-Grab Macy's Jewelry Theft Sends Paramus Mall Patrons Fleeing

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxanX_0gIqSqEz00
Police rushed to the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: CENTER: Boyd A. Loving / BACKGROUND: Westfield Garden State Plaza

Patrons fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Wednesday after being frightened by what turned out to be a loud bang from a smash-and-grab jewelry theft at Macy's.

One woman said her son ducked into a bathroom after he heard what sounded like a gunshot, then joined others running from the building after a Shake Shack manager urged him to flee.

"Police were pulling up as he left," she said.

Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed the jewelry smash and grab. A report of shots fired was "bogus," he said.

Initial details were sketchy.

A vehicle involved in the incident -- believed to be a Honda Civic -- fled the scene with three occupants, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 11

Jim O
3d ago

If caught. Which is a big if. Needs an additional charge of inducing panic which under certain circumstances can be an additional felony.

Reply
10
Lauren
2d ago

If he is caught, he will probably just be released right away. NJ isn’t doing anything about the insanely high theft rates lately.

Reply
10
YRSOFDK
2d ago

Funny they write it as bogus gunfire,don't worry was only a counter of a jewelry store in a MALL....getting smashed not gunfire,......that's like saying don't worry was only smoke not fire.....they kind of go together

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Plants Leafing; Not a Prime Interaction

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Call Off...
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Hudson County Car Theft And Burglary Spree: Police

A suspect has been arrested and hit with numerous charges following a spree of car thefts and burglaries in Hudson County, authorities announced. Tyhaze Williams, 23, of Jersey City, was one of three suspects who ran from officers responding to a report of several attempted car burglaries on Luhmann Terrace in Secaucus shortly before 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

36 Stolen Catalytic Converters Recovered In New Rochelle

Police in Westchester County recovered 36 stolen catalytic converters inside a suitcase and a vehicle after being tipped that the thieves may be in the area. The incident took place in New Rochelle on Tuesday, June 21. Detectives were alerted by the Real-Time Crime Center that a Dodge Challenger suspected...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Overnight Shooter Kills Paterson Ex-Con, 27

Detectives were trying to determine who had the motive to shoot and kill a Paterson man overnight Saturday.Yeshawn Staggers, 27, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle shortly after 1 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibr…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Spends Thousands On Credit Card Stolen From Morris County Hotel Lobby, Police Say

A 69-year-old man spent thousands of dollars on a credit card he picked up in the lobby of a Morris County hotel, authorities said. Officers responding to a theft report at the Sonesta Select Hotel on Route 10 in Whippany found that Daniel Bergeron, of Convent Station, picked up another guest’s credit card on Thursday, June 9, Hanover Police said in a release on Friday, June 24.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said. The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Macy#Theft
Daily Voice

WATCH: Paramus Residents Home As Brazen Bandit Enters, Takes Keys, Flees With Hi-End Sedan

A brazen thief entered a Paramus home at night while the owners were upstairs, took the keys to their BMW and drove off with it, authorities said. It was at least the third time in the past several months in Paramus that a brazen burglar has gone into someone's home to snatch keys to high-end vehicles, said Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, who released home security video of the theft from various angles.
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Lindenhurst Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Sunrise Highway that left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened at 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Lindenhurst. John Krug, age 27, of Lindenhurst, was operating a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound about a half-mile east of Exit 37, when he struck the attenuator attached to the rear of a 2014 Hino flatbed truck, Suffolk County Police said.
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Belle Avenue shooting

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Belle Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Yeshawn Staggers, 27, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire in the area of 33 Belle Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. He later arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy