Bang From Smash-And-Grab Macy's Jewelry Theft Sends Paramus Mall Patrons Fleeing
Patrons fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Wednesday after being frightened by what turned out to be a loud bang from a smash-and-grab jewelry theft at Macy's.
One woman said her son ducked into a bathroom after he heard what sounded like a gunshot, then joined others running from the building after a Shake Shack manager urged him to flee.
"Police were pulling up as he left," she said.
Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed the jewelry smash and grab. A report of shots fired was "bogus," he said.
Initial details were sketchy.
A vehicle involved in the incident -- believed to be a Honda Civic -- fled the scene with three occupants, responders said.
CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 11