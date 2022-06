A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Stanton and the other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night, June 21, authorities said. A woman on the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard when a man driving a pickup truck made a U-turn along southbound Beach Boulevard at Starr Street, causing the collision just after 9:30 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO