New Hartford student on dean’s list

 3 days ago

Isabella Romano, of New Hartford, has been...

Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Proctor High School graduation - June 24, 2022

Utica's Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on Friday, June 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Check out this recorded lives stream of the ceremony: https://livestream.com/uticacsd/proctorgrad2022.
Romesentinel.com

Landon Miller on dean’s list

BOONVILLE — Among the undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester was Landon Miller, a finance major from Boonville. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Free Academy grad Mazzaferro is new Camden athletic director

CAMDEN — For Josh Mazzaferro, the Camden school district’s solid culture surrounding athletics and academics stands out. Those are reasons why the 27-year-old Mazzaferro is excited about his new role as Camden’s athletic director. He begins his position July 1. “I know it is a district that...
CAMDEN, NY
#The University Of Alabama#Education#College
Romesentinel.com

BOCES earns four national awards

VERONA — The National School Public Relations Association recognized Madison-Oneida BOCES with four awards in its 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence contest. This year’s awards recognize the following MOBOCES work:. An Award of Excellence in the Excellence in Writing category for an article about an MOBOCES partnership...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two graduates symbol of ‘hope’ at NYSSD

ROME — With themes of hope, perseverance and living life to its fullest, teachers, administration and staff at the New York State School for the Deaf sent two graduates out into the world for future success during Friday’s Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. “Pomp & Circumstance” sounded the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 25, 2022

BAUMEISTER — Samantha L. Baumeister, 39, of Oneida, on June 20, 2022. Private services. No calling hours. Arrangements by Ironside Funeral Home, Inc.,. BLISS — Theodore F. Bliss, 80, of Clark Mills, on Dec. 22, 2021. Services 11 a.m. Monday at the Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. Arrangements by John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks/New Hartford.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local SUNY Potsdam athlete named to academic honor roll

LOWVILLE — Emily Beck of Lowville was among the 122 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for...
LOWVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Marcia Stevens Gaffney

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women’s Day Celebration in 1979.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — June 24, 2022

AREVALOS — To Nicholas Arevalos and Breanna Domena, of Canastota, on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Daxton Miles. BENTON — To Kyle and Nicole Benton, of Rome, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Kieran Parker. BRIDGE — To Zachary Bridge...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jean (Norelli) Conti

Jean (Norelli) Conti, of Rome, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rome, NY, on April 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Viscosi) Norelli. Jean was the youngest of five daughters. Jean graduated from Rome Free...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

18 cadets to graduate from Cazenovia College police academy

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College’s Pre-Employment Phase One Police Academy will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday, June 24, at 6 p.m. The program was established in partnership with the Frankfort Police Department, and approval from the State Division of trainCriminal Justice Services (DCJS), according to college officials.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools payroll: See highest-paid, search every employee salary for 2020-2021

Syracuse, N.Y. — Superintendent Jaime Alicea was the highest-paid employee in the Syracuse City School District for the 2020-2021 year by a margin of more than $50,000. Alicea’s salary of $214,999.92 was the only one in the district over $200,000. The No. 2 employee on the district’s highest-paid list was Chief Operations Office Dean DeSantis, who was paid $163,570.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 24

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Jeff Austin, June 24, on the 120-yard No. 17 hole at Rogues Roost using a pitching wedge. Witnessed by Denny Perry, Ron Artigiani and George Homokay. Gary Sadlik, June 23, on the 128-yard No. 5...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

NY will help clear way for tech hub in Syracuse. Plus, longtime Fuccillo pitchman dies (Good Morning CNY for June 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. 5-day forecast. WHAT ARE NEW YORK STATE’S TOP 10 MUSEUMS? Multiple museums in Upstate New York are among the highest-rated in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. Boldt Castle (above) in the Thousand Islands came in at No. 9 on the list. The list included sites in Buffalo, Albany, Rochester and one in Syracuse. See the full list. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Gov. Hochul: $67 Mil Pumped into This Broken Down Utica Apt. Building

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the start of a $67 million rehabilitation project at Utica's historic Olbiston Apartment building. "The restoration of Olbiston Apartments is an example of the difference we can make in the lives of New Yorkers when we work together to replace dilapidated structures with safe and affordable homes," Governor Hochul said. "Renovations to the Olbiston Apartments will rescue a historic gem and retain a critical supply of affordable housing, while also helping us achieve our goals for green, sustainable buildings and more vibrant downtowns."
UTICA, NY

