New Hartford student on dean’s list

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women’s Day Celebration in 1979.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO