ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Derrick Evans sentenced to three months in prison

By Isaac Taylor, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZptWZ_0gIqSVtq00

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Former West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Judge says he will also be on supervised release following his prison sentence. He will have to pay restitution.

During Evans’ sentencing, he calls the past 18 months a, “difficult journey,” for him and his family. He thanks the court for letting him be home with his family during this time period.

Kanawha County Family Court Judge believed to be struck by bullet while vacationing in Portland

Near the end of his sentencing, he says, “this court will never, ever see me again. I’ve learned a very valuable lesson.”

The U.S. Attorney previously said that Evans, “committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with a law enforcement officer from the United States Capitol Police, lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his/her official duties incident to and during a civil disorder which in any way obstructed, delayed, and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce and the performance of a federally protected function.”

Evans, who was elected to represent Wayne County, resigned his seat in the Legislature on Jan. 9, 2021, just three days after the Capitol riot.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

In a statement at the time, he wrote: “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect captured in Florida arraigned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of a Charleston murder in June was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder charges. Meeko Harris, of Beckley, was taken into custody in Florida on June 10. Harris is in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. His preliminary hearing is set for July 1. At 2:10 a.m., […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Former W.Va. lawmaker sentenced for U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach and riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, NBC News reports. Derrick Evans, a Republican, represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates. He...
POLITICS
wymt.com

VSP investigating inmate death at regional jail

DUFFIELD, Va. (WYMT) - State authorities are investigating an inmate’s death at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Virginia State Police said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office launched an investigation into the May 20 death of inmate Sherri D. Cook, 43 of Whitesburg, Kentucky.
DUFFIELD, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia code says abortion is a felony

According to West Virginia code, abortion is a felony in the Monutain State after Roe V. Wade was overturned. Prosecutors in West Virginia can immediately enforce an abortion ban from 1882. Under chapter 61-2-8 the abortion penalty says: “Any person who shall administer to, or cause to be taken by, a woman, any drug or […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
Washington State
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey provides update on legal actions

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has a number of pending legal challenges and actions, some of which could set precedents for decades to come. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sat for an interview last Friday to discuss what the office and staff are working on. One...
LAW
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants feds to investigate violence against pro-life groups

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has sent a pointed letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against anti-abortion organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office. […]
SOCIETY
WOWK 13 News

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Supreme Court ruling Friday drastically changed the options for pregnant people across the country, including in Ohio. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, opening the door for states to set their own standards for abortion access. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia […]
WOWK 13 News

Local residents react to Roe V. Wade decision

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has left the nation divided. “Heartbreaking” was how Margaret Pomponio, Executive Director of West Virginia Free, described the decision. Others, such as Daniel Long, a pro-life supporter and Catholic from Charleston, was happy saying, “It’s a beautiful thing.” With the federal […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Evans
WVNS

Mount Lookout man facing felony drug charges

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Lookout man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of June 23, 2022, deputies were out in a suspected drug area of Miller Ridge and Sunday Roads in Hico. While there, they saw a man known not to have a […]
HICO, WV
WTRF- 7News

WorkForce West Virginia Cautions West Virginians About Fraudulent Texts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program. WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message: WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. Text […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

WorkForce West Virginia warns of text scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website. The agency said the messages read: WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Legislature#Prison#Capitol Police
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase Friday in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 case total increased along with virus-related hospitalizations Friday in West Virginia. The state’s active total moved from 1,924 to 2,135 with the addition of 611 new positive cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice applauds Roe v. Wade decision

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice sent a press release immediately after news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. He applauded the decision to “return abortion law to the states.” “I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

36 West Virginia COVID deaths reconciled Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 602 new COVID cases and 36 additional deaths on June 23. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 612 new COVID cases and no additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 528,651 (+602) total cases and 7,054 (+36) total deaths. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

CDC recommends more north central WV counties mask

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The CDC updated its mask recommendations this week to include more north central West Virginia counties. Last week, the CDC recommended residents of 13 West Virginia counties wear masks. This week, it’s recommending residents of 16 counties do so: Braxton County Calhoun County Gilmer County Harrison County Jackson County Lewis County […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Legislature on Roe v. Wade: What happens next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s legislative leaders, Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, have released a statement that gives further details on the future of legal abortions in the state after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states have already signed bills effective banning […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy