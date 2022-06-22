ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on June 22 to honor fallen Army Cpl. Kenneth Ford of Albia

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, Cpl. Kenneth Ford was reported missing in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950.

He was accounted for in September of 2019 through DNA analysis. Cpl. Ford is now returning home to Albia for burial, state officials said.

Cpl. Kenneth Ford was 18-years-old when he went missing in action near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Funeral Services

1:00 p.m.

Tharp Funeral Home

Albia, Iowa

The Monroe County Veterans Affairs Administrator is requesting people line the streets of Albia holding flags to honor Cpl. Ford.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.   

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.   

