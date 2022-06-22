New NFL Broadcast Booths for 2022

Perhaps the only instance in which the goals of NBA insiders conflicts directly with the desires of the league is in regard to the NBA draft. Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, and all the beat reporters around the country will do whatever they can to find out who is getting selected before the pick is announced because first-to-market scoops are the currency they deal in. Conversely, both the league and ESPN would prefer those scoops didn't go out beforehand because it ruins all drama for anybody who is online during the draft.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO