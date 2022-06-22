Kent’s National Night Out will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, and here’s how to participate

Kent’s National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and residents are invited to get together, get to know each other and their neighborhoods, as well as talk with local law enforcement.

National Night Out (NNO) – usually held on the first Tuesday of August – is a time for neighbors to get together and “Give Crime a Going Away Party.”

How to Start

Think about what kind of event will work for you and your neighborhood. Are there a lot of kids in the neighborhood? Who is your target audience? Examples of past events: barbecues, potlucks, desserts, ice cream socials, music and games.

Some tips:

Find help so that you can divide up the work. Determine the best place in your neighborhood to have the event and then identify start and end times for your event. Typical events run from 5 – 9 p.m.

Make a list of everything needed for your event such as tents, tables, chairs, plates, silverware, and napkins.

Designate a photographer! Everyone will love to have pictures of the event afterwards and we use photos for the NNO award application. Email them to us!

Give your neighbors plenty of notice: flyers, emails, printed invitations, social media. Here is a fillable invitation you can complete and send to your neighbors.

On National Night Out, have someone pick up giveaways at the Kent Police Department

Have name tags for everyone – it’s easier to break the ice with a name.

Make visiting teams feel welcome. And, make sure you invite them to have some food. Visiting teams can consist of city officials such as the mayor and city councilmembers, police officers, fire fighters, and other city employees.

Even if you are not sure about what to do for this year’s event, you may still register!

Register your event!

For more information, Valley and West Hill neighborhoods contact Sara Wood at [email protected] or 253-856-5856. East Hill neighborhoods contact Stacy Judd at [email protected] or 253-856-5883.

To register, please click here.

For more info, click here.